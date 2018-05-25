Guyana adopts regional pact to arrest, return CARICOM fugitives

Guyana has adopted new arrangements in the region that will pave the way for fugitives who flee justice to be arrested and sent back to member states.

According to Minister of State, Joseph Harmon, during the post-Cabinet briefing at the Ministry of the Presidency, Cabinet on Tuesday approved the ratification of the CARICOM Arrest Warrant Treaty which was tabled by Member States at the 38th Regular Meeting of the Heads of States, in July 2017, in Grenada.

According to the Harmon, the objective of the Treaty is to establish within the region, a system of arrest and surrender of requested persons in the pursuit of criminal prosecution for applicable offences or executing a custodial sentence where persons have fled justice after being convicted or sentenced.

The Treaty required three member-states to sign for its entry into force. Guyana, with the approval of the Treaty by the Cabinet, has in effect agreed to be a signatory.

Guyana would follow The Bahamas, which signed the treaty in February, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

They would have joined St. Lucia.

The treaty, CARICOM has said, simplifies the procedure of returning fugitives to the country where charges have been laid.

The measure is one of the regional security instruments that was formulated to enhance cooperation between member states in the fight against crime and to reduce the complexity, cost and delays in the existing extradition arrangements in the region.