Guyana adopts regional pact to arrest, return CARICOM fugitives

Latest update May 25th, 2018 12:56 AM
Guyana has adopted new arrangements in the region that will pave the way for fugitives who flee justice to be arrested and sent back to member states.
According to Minister of State, Joseph Harmon, during the post-Cabinet briefing at the Ministry of the Presidency, Cabinet on Tuesday approved the ratification of the CARICOM Arrest Warrant Treaty which was tabled by Member States at the 38th Regular Meeting of the Heads of States, in July 2017, in Grenada.
According to the Harmon, the objective of the Treaty is to establish within the region, a system of arrest and surrender of requested persons in the pursuit of criminal prosecution for applicable offences or executing a custodial sentence where persons have fled justice after being convicted or sentenced.
The Treaty required three member-states to sign for its entry into force. Guyana, with the approval of the Treaty by the Cabinet, has in effect agreed to be a signatory.
Guyana would follow The Bahamas, which signed the treaty in February, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.
They would have joined St. Lucia.
The treaty, CARICOM has said, simplifies the procedure of returning fugitives to the country where charges have been laid.
The measure is one of the regional security instruments that was formulated to enhance cooperation between member states in the fight against crime and to reduce the complexity, cost and delays in the existing extradition arrangements in the region.
May 25, 2018By Franklin Wilson in Barbados in association with Industrial Safety Supplies Inc. and Fitness Express The selection committee of the Guyana National Rifle Association (GuyanaNRA) yesterday met at...
May 25, 2018
May 25, 2018
May 25, 2018
May 25, 2018
May 25, 2018
How did we become like this? How did this nation become so asinine, moronic and primitive? In yesterday’s newspapers,... more
The rise in fuel prices at local pumps is just the latest sign of Government’s misunderstanding and indifference towards... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The use of force is still very much a part of the foreign policy and diplomatic considerations of... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]