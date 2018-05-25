Latest update May 25th, 2018 12:56 AM

Grenada court fines Patterson for cocaine charge

Fined: Derrick Patterson

A Grenadian court yesterday fined Derrick Patterson, 47, a total of EC$75,000 (US$27,750) after he reportedly pleaded guilty to cocaine trafficking.
Patterson at the time was appearing before Magistrate Tamara Gill in a St. George’s court.
The 2.325 kilos had a street value of EC$232,500 (US$86,000).
His lawyer, Darshan Ramdhanny, argued for his client to be fined instead of jailed, despite the prosecution calling for the latter.
The lawyer reportedly told the court that his client is the Chairman of his church’s fund-raising board, according to the New Today Newspaper of Grenada.
Magistrate Gill reportedly ordered the seizure of US$1,900 that Patterson had in his possession.
Patterson is the brother of Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson.
The accused, who is a Valuation Supervisor by profession, was arrested by officers attached to the Drug Squad of the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) who intercepted a vehicle that he was driving, on May 2.
The vehicle was searched and the drugs were found inside a plastic bag.
The incident has seen Minister Patterson expressing shock at the arrest and said that his family is deeply distressed. He said that his brother must take responsibility.
“Members of my family were shocked to learn of Derrick’s arrest. My mother, my sisters and I are deeply distressed and concerned and are anxious to learn the full details of this unpleasant development.”
Patterson said that his family’s position is that “Derrick” is a mature adult of 47 years and he must bear full responsibility for the consequences of his actions. “Neither I nor any other member of my family can take responsibility for his own, deliberate actions. While we hold out hope that there may have been a mistake, he must face the consequences if he is found guilty in a court of law. We have no reason to believe that he will not be treated fairly by the Grenadian legal system.”

 

