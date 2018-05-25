Latest update May 25th, 2018 12:56 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Govt. inks $30B deal with three financiers for closed sugar estates

May 25, 2018 News 0

The Government yesterday signed an agreement for a $30B syndicated bond for four estates which were closed by the end of last year.
Behind closed doors, Kaieteur News understands that an agreement was signed with financiers, the Trinidad-based Republic Bank Limited, Hand-in-Hand Mutual Fire Insurance Co. Ltd and the Guyana Bank for Trade and Investment (GBTI).
The estates have been placed under the Special Purpose Unit (SPU) which falls under the state-owned National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL).
The NICIL unit is tasked by Government to execute privatization plans for the Skeldon, Rose Hall, Enmore and Wales Estates that were closed by the end of last year in keeping with Government’s ‘right-sized’ approach for the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo).
The financing is expected to fund capital and operational works at the estates to make them more attractive for investors.
Minister of State, Joseph Harmon, indicated to reporters yesterday that the Government was expected to sign the agreement later in the day to facilitate the release of the funds.
He explained that the SPU continues to undertake what is required by looking at the assets of the estates that are identified for divestment diversification.
Last year, Government established the Special Purpose Unit, hiring Heath-London from Jamaica to supervise the privatization and divestment process of the four closed estates which also included Wales.
Heath-London has been lending advice to the Government of Jamaica and had helped put together the Timehri airport US$150M expansion project that is supposed to be completed this year.
GuySuCo has been racking up a decade of losses despite over $30B in bailouts by Government in the last three years.
An inquiry ordered by the Coalition Government after it came to office in 2015, recommended actions to be taken to reverse the fortunes.

More in this category

Sports

WIFBSC 2018 Long Range Match… GuyanaNRA name strong 8-man team to defend title today

WIFBSC 2018 Long Range Match… GuyanaNRA name strong 8-man team...

May 25, 2018

By Franklin Wilson in Barbados in association with Industrial Safety Supplies Inc. and Fitness Express The selection committee of the Guyana National Rifle Association (GuyanaNRA) yesterday met at...
Read More
GCB child protection courses commences – First for the year concludes yesterday

GCB child protection courses commences –...

May 25, 2018

CONCACAF Group ‘E’ Caribbean Qualifiers…. Lady Jags face Barbados tonight at Leonora

CONCACAF Group ‘E’ Caribbean...

May 25, 2018

Guyana’s senior men to play Barbados in three warm up games

Guyana’s senior men to play Barbados in three...

May 25, 2018

Fantastic Feeling to be WIFBSC Individual Champion Again – Goodluck – Delivering for the team is exactly what I desire

Fantastic Feeling to be WIFBSC Individual...

May 25, 2018

BCUA training course commences in June

BCUA training course commences in June

May 25, 2018

Features/Columnists

  • Travel, eat and spend less

    The rise in fuel prices at local pumps is just the latest sign of Government’s misunderstanding and indifference towards... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]