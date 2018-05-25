Fourth person dies from Kuru Kururu Highway accident

Rookmin Persaud is the latest fatality of the Highway crash that occurred on May 13, which saw 26 persons being injured and now four of those dying as a result of injuries received.

The accident occurred at Kuru Kururu on the Soesdyke/Linden Highway when Shenella Hughes, 31, of Rohan Housing Scheme and Back half, Diamond, EBD, lost control of the car she was driving (PMM 548) and collided with a minibus (BHH 8451) which was being driven by Rawle McKenzie.

The other occupants of the two vehicles were Darwattie Persaud, Vishaul Persaud, Anthony Thomas, Jasmine Persaud, Steve Francis, Jullio Looge, Sarita Persaud, Steve Raganandan, Gewan Persaud, SeTollesh Narine, Hermella Ram, Hemwattie Persaud, Brenda Persaud, Arianna Persaud, Tyrese Arthur, Prem Persaud, Rookmin Persaud, Lakeram Persaud, Matesh Hardat, Rohan, Jada Enmore, Sebastian Hughes, Ariana Hughes, and Jaden Hughes.

The first fatality as a result of the accident was six-year-old, Ariana Hughes, who succumbed to her injuries one day after accident, while receiving medical attention at the Georgetown Public Hospital, At the time of her death, her other siblings were receiving medical attention..

The second person to succumb was 42-year-old Quinton Odle, a seaman of 137 Blankenburg, West Coast Demerara. He was a passenger in the car, and he died on Wednesday, May 15 at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Shenella Hughes, the driver of the car was the third person to succumb. She died on May 18, some five days after the crash.

Rookmin Persaud, who was a passenger in the bus, succumbed at the Georgetown Public Hospital around 13:00hrs. yesterday.

A number of persons remain at the Georgetown Public Hospital still receiving medical attention for injuries sustained in the May 13 accident.