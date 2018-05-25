Foster urges cricket leaders to redouble efforts to develop the game

Newly elected President of the Berbice Cricket Board Hilbert Foster on Sunday last chided Cricket Administrators for their lack of efforts to make positive differences and urged all cricket administrators in Guyana to redouble their efforts. Foster, in a passionate speech at the Annual Award Ceremony of the Berbice Cricket Board stated that most Cricket Administrators take up positions at the Clubs, County and National levels to boost their CV, accreditations or chances to obtain a visa and totally forget that they were elected to do the job to the best of their abilities.

Leaders, he stated must lead by example and be passionate, honest and visionary. The long serving Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club Secretary/CEO who has won numerous awards for his contribution to Sports, Community Development and Social Work, stated that Cricket in Guyana needs every hands on deck and as such there was no place for a carefree, lazy or visionless approach. He also blasted the attitude of certain club executives who prefer to sit on the fence as they are afraid to offend some in authority and are doing nothing to assist in the development of cricket. Noting that he has never served as Manager, Liaison Officer nor slept in a hotel or travel overseas due to cricket, Foster stated that most people get involved in the administration of the game for reasons unrelated to its development.

Too many officials accept positions at the Board level, he stated but never turn up to fulfill their duties and this is affecting the development of the game. Foster issued a warning to officials in his administration that there would be no place for personal interest, laziness, greed, vindictiveness, deceit or corruption. All the Board’s interest would be on the development of the game, cricketers and stated that those who are not willing to put the interest of the game first, can submit their resignations. The Berbice Cricket Board President committed his administration to returning Berbice Cricket to its former glory and that every cricketing talent in Berbice shall fulfill their full potentials in spite of race, creed, family income, sex or club they play for.

The outspoken Berbice Cricket Board President stated that voluntary work is no excuse to be inactive as persons were fully aware that they would not be paid when they accepted their positions. This, he stated is a problem affecting every club and Cricket Board in Guyana. The Berbice Cricket Board, he disclosed is now looking at a proposal to host International Cricket Commentator ‘Joseph “Red” Perreira’ in July, 2018 for four days. Perreira, would during the visit conduct seminars for players, club officials and administrators of the Berbice Board.

This would be part of the Berbice Cricket Board effort to get each stakeholder to understand their responsibilities and to strengthen the administrative structure of clubs and the Board. This, Foster stated would better prepare players and clubs to be part of the cricketing revolution taking place in Berbice.

The Berbice Cricket Board in 2018 would be hosting close to twenty cricket tournaments in 2018, while dozens of developmental programmes are also being scheduled for the remainder of the year. These includes social skills seminar, first aid clinic, countywide coaching programme, Club Management Training Programme, Educational Cricket Posters and Coaching Clinics for Wicketkeepers, fast bowlers, offspinners and leg spinners.