E’bo students benefit from forum on Teenage Pregnancy and Suicide

Students from seven secondary schools on the Essequibo Coast, benefitted from a recent forum that which was centered on Teenage Pregnancy and Suicide.

The forum, which was facilitated at the Anna Regina Multilateral Secondary School, was hosted by the Essequibo’s Lions Club, as part of the Club’s Education Project for 2018.

The Lions also partnered with the Guyana Foundation, Hope for all, and the Ministry of Social Protection’s, Probation department of Region Two.

According to club member, Verna Young, suicide and teenage pregnancy within the Pomeroon/Supenaam Region are quite prevalent. Mrs. Young noted that the aim of the forum is to impart knowledge and to spread awareness on Teenage Pregnancy and Suicide.

Young, who is also responsible for the Club’s Education Chapter added, “Based on surveys done by other organisations, we would’ve realized that suicide is on the rise within Region Two along with teenage pregnancy.

So our plan for this year, which is also our mega project, will address the two concerns.”

In an effort to connect with its young audience, the facilitators engaged students by means of role-plays and workshop groups. By applying these methods, the young audience was able to freely open up and participate in discussions based on suicide and teenage pregnancy.

One of the facilitators, who is also attached to the Guyana Foundation, noted that many of the students were interactive during the workshop group sessions. She added, “They asked questions and they were able to help even their peers. I think it was a great session because the communication was great.”

Many children are not engaged with these conversations at home with their parents. It was recommended by the facilitators, that parents open up with their children on topics such as suicide and teenage pregnancy so as to spread more awareness.

(Romario Blair)