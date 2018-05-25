CONCACAF Group ‘E’ Caribbean Qualifiers…. Lady Jags face Barbados tonight at Leonora

The second night’s play in the Concacaf Women’s Caribbean Group E qualifiers continues this evening from 17:00hrs with a double header at the National Track and Field Center (NTFC) football pitch at Leonora on the West Bank of Demerara.

In the feature match that kicks off at 19:30hrs involving Guyana and Suriname, both sides will be hungry to register their first victory after drawing and losing their respective games on the opening night, Wednesday.

The Lady Jags, despite being without three stars who are injured, appear to be the strongest team in the group and were unlucky not to defeat Bermuda in their 2-2 drawn match after trailing twice. Meanwhile, Suriname, who dominated the second half of the match that they controversially lost 2-1 to Barbados, had tasted defeat due to a poor first half. The Dutchwomen showed glimpses of brilliance during the loss and they will definitely not be a pushover for the Guyanese.

In the opening match, Barbados will look to register their second win which will put them in a superb position to be the lone team to move on to the next round of qualifiers. The ‘Bajans’ will look to their left winger and rising star Caitlyn Padmore, who opened the scoring in their winner against Suriname, along with Felicia Jarvis and Shanice Stevenson to continue good form.

Bermuda are expected to employ an attacking tactic since goal-difference may play a major role at the end and they will hope that the Teyah Lindo get the opportunity to release her powerful legs to pressure the novice-looking Surinamese goalkeeper, Nathalie Benjamine.

Admission to the venue is $500.