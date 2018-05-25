BCUA training course commences in June

Latest update May 25th, 2018 12:56 AM
The Berbice Cricket Umpires Association (BCUA) training classes on the ‘Laws of Cricket’ for candidates of the various West Indian examinations and persons wishing to either become knowledgeable or in furtherance of their knowledge will commence in the first week in June at the Berbice Cricket Board Office.
Classes will be held two days weekly on Wednesdays from 16:00hrs for two hours and Saturdays from 13:00hrs for a three hours period. Classes can be adjusted to accommodate trainees work schedules.
Training will be facilitated by fully qualified umpires. Interested persons are asked to make submissions of their contact information to Joseph Simon on 333 6646; 618 5060, Moses Ramphal on 328 7003; 674 7039. Berbice Cricket Board on 333 2375 or RHTY&SC, Mr. Hilbert Foster on 337 4562.
