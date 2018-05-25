Attempted robbery on Republic Bank… Sergeant testifies to being present when caution statement was taken

Latest update May 25th, 2018 12:56 AM
The trial involving four men who are charged with attempting to rob Republic Bank, Water Street Branch continued yesterday in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
Former Police Constable, Anfernee Blackman, and former Republic Bank employee, Shawn Grimmond, are among four men who have been charged for attempting to rob Republic Bank’s Water Street, Georgetown branch on July 4, last.
Blackman, 21, of 65 Laing Avenue, West Ruimveldt, Georgetown; Grimmond of 137 Pike Street, Kitty, Georgetown; Rural Constable Gladston George, 24, of 55 Princes Street, Lodge, Georgetown; and Keron Saunders, 24, of 59 Burnham Boulevard, Mocha, East Bank Demerara; have all denied the charge which alleged that while armed with guns they attempted to rob Republic Bank.
The botched robbery attempt on the financial institution left 25-year-old Agronomist, Elton Wray dead. Wray, the best friend of Jamal Haynes, was shot and killed during an exchange of gunfire between his alleged accomplices, police and guards attached to the Professional Guard Service (PGS).
Haynes pleaded guilty to the allegations and was jailed for a total of 10 years on charges of attempted robbery under-arms; illegal firearm and ammunition possession and unlawful restraining.
Yesterday, when the matter was called in Senior Magistrate Leron Daly’s courtroom, Sergeant Komal Petamber went into the witness box and told the court about the role he played in the investigation.
Sergeant Petamber is stationed at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and attached to the Major Crimes Unit.
He said relative to a report of an alleged attempt to commit a felony to with robbery under-arms, which was committed on July 4 last, at Republic Bank, Water Street Branch, he assisted with the investigation.
He added that on July 7, last year, about 12:30 hrs he was on duty at CID when he was told something by another officer.
As a result of what the officer told him, he moved to a desk, which the officer was occupying at the time. There he observed the number two defendant, Gladstone George.
The court heard that he was asked to remain in the room with the other officer while he took a caution statement from George.
He added that after George was cautioned he replied, “Officer I gon tell you what part I play in the whole thing.” George was then asked a series of questions by the officer.
The Magistrate then adjourned the matter until June 12. Police Prosecutor Richard Harris is expected to call 23 more witnesses in the matter.
The defendants are currently out on $500,000 bail each.
According to reports, on the day in question, around 07:30hrs, police received a report of a robbery in progress at the bank and responded promptly. When they arrived at the scene, they were shot at by the perpetrators.
Haynes “shoved” away his hostage and began running through the arcade but was later apprehended by police during an exchange of gunfire. He was found hiding in a stall in the arcade. The illegal gun and ammunition were found lying on the ground next to him, the prosecutor disclosed.
Saunders, a cousin of Wray, was apprehended by police after he was observed acting in a suspicious manner. Haynes and Saunders implicated the others in the robbery attempt on the financial institution.
