Youth Business Summit underway

The inaugural Youth Business Summit which opened yesterday at Pegasus Hotel in Kingston is expected to help expose more than one hundred young people to information needed to sharpen their entrepreneurial techniques.

Over a period of two days, upcoming youth entrepreneurs at the forum will present their business proposals to a panel of judges in a bid to win start-up funding for their businesses. The prizes range from $500,000 to $1M.

Speaking at the opening of the event, Minister of Business Dominic Gaskin told the participants that owning their own businesses requires more than just self-employment.

“It involves becoming the employer and it involves you being responsible for sustaining not just yourself and your family but the family of your employees… We support responsible business, as we want to see the creation of a new culture of business in Guyana. We want to see successful young people becoming successful young businessmen and women.”

Minister of Social Cohesion with responsibility for youth, Dr. George Norton said the summit signals Guyana’s move in the direction of empowering young people and helping to mould their innovative business skills.

“We want to equip the youths with all the tools needed for them to turn the ideas that they might have created over the years, the dreams they might have and their ambition, into reality.”

During a press conference last week, Director of Culture Melissa Carmichael explained that the summit is an initiative stemming from the National Youth Policy.

Carmichael had explained that the summit will provide “young people with an opportunity to receive pertinent information as it relates to planning for their business, starting their business and moving towards extending, expanding and hiring.

The Youth Business Summit as part activities to commemorate national youth week 2018 under the theme empowering young people to foster national and community development through innovation. The activities will kick off on May 20 and conclude on May 27, 2018.