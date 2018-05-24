WIFBSC 2018 Barbados – Individuals Day 3… Goodluck is new King of the Caribbean Range – Persaud ends 2nd in O-Class; Jamaica dominate T-Class

By Franklin Wilson in Barbados in association with

Industrial Safety Supplies Inc. and Fitness Express

Guyanese marksmen turned in a sterling performance led by the indefatigable Ransford Goodluck who owned the Individual X-Class to ensure that the title stays in Guyana as 2017 champion Mahendra Persaud was not able to defend his title due to him still recovering from illness.

Goodluck’s performance which saw him dominating from the first day to the end of the 3-day championship, tallying a commanding 390 points and 27Vs after 9 competitive ranges, brought the curtains down of the 2018 edition of the West Indies Fullbore Shooting Championships Individual competition yesterday afternoon at the Paragon Ranges here in the Land of the ‘Flying Fish’, Barbados.

Lennox Braithwaite (379.26) ensured a Guyanese one/two finish by taking the 2nd place, while countryman Leo Romalho ended 5th, Fullbore Captain Dylan Fields 10th, Sherwin Felicien 11th and Roberto Tiwari 18th of 22 shooters in the marquee, X-Class battle.

In the O-Class, Peter Persaud had to settle for the 2nd place with 355 points and 16Vs behind Jamaica’s Karen Anderson who shot her way to the top position in this class with a total of 370 points and 19Vs.

The Guyanese USA based duo of Sigmond Douglas and John Fraser ended 5th and 8th, while Ryan Sampson, Dane Blair, Terrance Stuart and Paul Slowe placed 10th, 15th, 19th and 20th of 27 shooters.

Jamaica dominated the top three spots in the T (Tyro or First Timers) category. Goodluck, commenting on the win which was his first in eight years said he finally has found back the form that he knows he is capable of. He is dedicating the win to his main motivator, Mahendra Persaud whom he has credited for the role he has and continues to play in him still being in the sport.

More details from Goodluck in tomorrow’s edition. Attention would now turn to the Team Matches, Long (900 & 1000 yards) and Short Range (300, 500 & 600 yards), Guyana is defending both championships tomorrow and Saturday. Following are the results:

Class Name 300 600 900 Grand Agg Pos

X Ransford Goodluck 49.3 34.2 48.3 390.27 1st

X Lennox Braithwaite 49.5 34.1 48.4 379.26 2nd

X Leo Romalho 44.3 34.2 47.2 372.22 5th

X Dylan Fields 48.5 34.1 45.2 364.19 10th

X Sherwin Felicien 44.2 33.4 46.4 363.22 11th

X Roberto Tiwari 49.6 33.1 39.1 348.23 18th

O Peter Persaud 48.3 32.3 41.1 364.17 2nd

O Sigmond Douglas 45.4 33.1 42.2 361.20 5th

O John Fraser 42.2 31.1 45.2 355.16 8nd

O Ryan Sampson 43.2 27.1 48.3 354.14 10th

O Dane Blair 45.3 33.2 40.1 343.13 15th

O Terrance Stuart 46.4 29.0 47.4 329.14 19th

O Paul Slowe 41.3 28.1 41.1 321.11 20th

T Ms. Nicole Guy 41.2 26.1 38.2 330.11 1st (Jamaica)

T Brandon Burrell 32.0 22.0 46.2 329.14 2nd (Jamaica)

T Phillip Scott 34.0 27.1 28.1 296.6 3rd (Jamaica)

Other Selected Scores

O Ms. Karen Anderson 47.4 32.2 45.1 370.19 1st (Jamaica)

O Wade McLean 46.1 33.2 45.0 362.16 3rd (Barbados)

O Claude Russel 42.2 33.2 47.2 361.21 4th (Jamaica)

X Geoff Woodman 47.6 34.2 39.1 373.26 3rd (Canada)

X Marlon King 46.1 32.1 46.3 373.17 4th (Barbados)

X Jason Wood 49.4 35.3 48.1 372.20 6th (Barbados)

X Anderson Perry 44.2 34.4 49.2 369.21 7th (Antigua)

X David Rickman 46.2 32.2 43.2 368.20 8th (Jamaica)

X Tom Maynard 49.7 33.1 39.1 364.26 9th (Canada)

X Jose Nunez 49.3 32.3 41.0 362.21 12th (Jamaica)

X Bruce McDonald 48.5 31.1 44.1 362.16 13th (Canada)

X Christopher Joseph 42.2 32.3 47.2 360.17 14th (Antigua)

X Ezekiel Joseph 48.3 32.4 38.0 356.18 15th (T&T)

X Norris Gomez 48.3 33.0 47.1 364.15 16th (T&T)

X Louis King 43.0 28.0 45.2 349.12 17th (Barbados)

X Ms. Shellyann Hinds 46.3 31.4 46.2 347.17 19th (Barbados)

X Thomas Greenaway 46.0 27.0 40.2 343.16 20th (Antigua)