Latest update May 24th, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

WIFBSC 2018 Barbados – Individuals Day 3… Goodluck is new King of the Caribbean Range – Persaud ends 2nd in O-Class; Jamaica dominate T-Class

May 24, 2018 Sports 0

Top X-Class Female, Shell-Ann Hinds

By Franklin Wilson in Barbados in association with
Industrial Safety Supplies Inc. and Fitness Express

Guyanese marksmen turned in a sterling performance led by the indefatigable Ransford Goodluck who owned the Individual X-Class to ensure that the title stays in Guyana as 2017 champion Mahendra Persaud was not able to defend his title due to him still recovering from illness.
Goodluck’s performance which saw him dominating from the first day to the end of the 3-day championship, tallying a commanding 390 points and 27Vs after 9 competitive ranges, brought the curtains down of the 2018 edition of the West Indies Fullbore Shooting Championships Individual competition yesterday afternoon at the Paragon Ranges here in the Land of the ‘Flying Fish’, Barbados.
Lennox Braithwaite (379.26) ensured a Guyanese one/two finish by taking the 2nd place, while countryman Leo Romalho ended 5th, Fullbore Captain Dylan Fields 10th, Sherwin Felicien 11th and Roberto Tiwari 18th of 22 shooters in the marquee, X-Class battle.
In the O-Class, Peter Persaud had to settle for the 2nd place with 355 points and 16Vs behind Jamaica’s Karen Anderson who shot her way to the top position in this class with a total of 370 points and 19Vs.
The Guyanese USA based duo of Sigmond Douglas and John Fraser ended 5th and 8th, while Ryan Sampson, Dane Blair, Terrance Stuart and Paul Slowe placed 10th, 15th, 19th and 20th of 27 shooters.

Top three T-Class shooters, from right, Phillip Scott (3rd), Nicole Guy (winner) and Brandon Burrell.

Jamaica dominated the top three spots in the T (Tyro or First Timers) category. Goodluck, commenting on the win which was his first in eight years said he finally has found back the form that he knows he is capable of. He is dedicating the win to his main motivator, Mahendra Persaud whom he has credited for the role he has and continues to play in him still being in the sport.
More details from Goodluck in tomorrow’s edition. Attention would now turn to the Team Matches, Long (900 & 1000 yards) and Short Range (300, 500 & 600 yards), Guyana is defending both championships tomorrow and Saturday. Following are the results:

 

 

 

Class   Name                          300      600      900      Grand Agg     Pos

X         Ransford Goodluck    49.3     34.2     48.3        390.27             1st

 

X         Lennox Braithwaite    49.5     34.1     48.4     379.26             2nd

X         Leo Romalho              44.3     34.2     47.2     372.22             5th

X         Dylan Fields                48.5     34.1     45.2     364.19             10th

X         Sherwin Felicien         44.2     33.4     46.4     363.22             11th

X         Roberto Tiwari            49.6     33.1     39.1     348.23             18th

 

O         Peter Persaud              48.3     32.3     41.1     364.17             2nd

O         Sigmond Douglas       45.4     33.1     42.2     361.20             5th

O         John Fraser                  42.2     31.1     45.2     355.16             8nd

WIFBSC Individual Champion, Ransford Goodluck.

O         Ryan Sampson            43.2     27.1     48.3     354.14             10th

O         Dane Blair                   45.3     33.2     40.1     343.13             15th

O         Terrance Stuart            46.4     29.0     47.4     329.14             19th

O         Paul Slowe                  41.3     28.1     41.1     321.11             20th

 

T          Ms. Nicole Guy           41.2     26.1     38.2     330.11             1st  (Jamaica)

T          Brandon Burrell          32.0     22.0     46.2     329.14             2nd (Jamaica)

T          Phillip Scott                34.0     27.1     28.1     296.6               3rd (Jamaica)

 

Other Selected Scores

O         Ms. Karen Anderson   47.4     32.2     45.1     370.19             1st (Jamaica)

O         Wade McLean            46.1     33.2     45.0     362.16             3rd (Barbados)

O         Claude Russel                         42.2     33.2     47.2     361.21             4th (Jamaica)

 

X         Geoff Woodman         47.6     34.2     39.1     373.26             3rd (Canada)

X         Marlon King               46.1     32.1     46.3     373.17             4th (Barbados)

X         Jason Wood                49.4     35.3     48.1     372.20             6th (Barbados)

X         Anderson Perry           44.2     34.4     49.2     369.21             7th (Antigua)

X         David Rickman           46.2     32.2     43.2     368.20             8th (Jamaica)

X         Tom  Maynard            49.7     33.1     39.1     364.26             9th (Canada)

X         Jose Nunez                  49.3     32.3     41.0     362.21             12th (Jamaica)

X         Bruce McDonald        48.5     31.1     44.1     362.16             13th (Canada)

X         Christopher Joseph      42.2     32.3     47.2     360.17             14th (Antigua)

X         Ezekiel Joseph             48.3     32.4     38.0     356.18             15th (T&T)

X         Norris Gomez              48.3     33.0     47.1     364.15             16th (T&T)

X         Louis King                  43.0     28.0     45.2     349.12             17th (Barbados)

X         Ms. Shellyann Hinds   46.3     31.4     46.2     347.17             19th (Barbados)

X         Thomas Greenaway    46.0     27.0     40.2     343.16             20th (Antigua)

More in this category

Sports

CONCACAF Group ‘E’ Caribbean Qualifiers… Lady Jags play to entertaining 2-2 draw against Bermuda – Barbados defeat Suriname 2-1 in controversial match

CONCACAF Group ‘E’ Caribbean Qualifiers… Lady Jags play to...

May 24, 2018

By Calvin Chapman Group E action in the Concacaf Caribbean women’s qualifiers kicked off last night at the National Track and Field Centre, Leonora with the first two matches in the group which...
Read More
WIFBSC 2018 Barbados – Individuals Day 3… Goodluck is new King of the Caribbean Range – Persaud ends 2nd in O-Class; Jamaica dominate T-Class

WIFBSC 2018 Barbados – Individuals Day 3…...

May 24, 2018

NSC Sports Awards and Dinner… Ming and Fiedtkou win marquee awards – Kaieteur News Zaheer Mohamed wins Journalist of the Year!

NSC Sports Awards and Dinner… Ming and...

May 24, 2018

Ministry of the Presidency recognises Troy Doris for Commonwealth Games gold -presented with plaque and gold band

Ministry of the Presidency recognises Troy Doris...

May 24, 2018

GCB/DMLAS/NSC/NSSCL…. Anna Regina Multilateral beat Charity Secondary by 45 runs

GCB/DMLAS/NSC/NSSCL…. Anna Regina Multilateral...

May 24, 2018

Archery Guyana coaches in Region 9, conduct introduction session

Archery Guyana coaches in Region 9, conduct...

May 24, 2018

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]