Refresher mediation training continues today

Latest update May 24th, 2018 12:59 AM
The refresher Mediation Training Workshops for court-connected mediation in Guyana will continue this morning and conclude tomorrow at the Marriott Hotel, Kingston, Georgetown.
The second of two workshops—the first being held in New Amsterdam, Berbice, on Monday and Tuesday—is being hosted by the Judicial Reform and Institutional Strengthening (JURIST) Project in collaboration with the judiciary of Guyana.
The workshops are being conducted by Mediation Services International (MSI) Inc.
“Opening remarks at the workshops will be delivered by the Hon. Yonette Cummings-Edwards, Acting Chancellor of the Guyana Judiciary; the Hon. Basil Williams, S.C., Attorney General and Minster of Legal Affairs; Her Excellency Lillian Chatterjee, High Commissioner of Canada to Guyana; Mrs. Gloria Richards Johnson, JURIST Project Director; and Ms. Jamila Ali, Director, MSI Inc. among others,” JURIST said.
The aim of the workshops is to reduce the current backlog that exists in the Guyana Supreme Courts under the old Civil Procedure Rules (CPR) by enhancing the use of mediation to reduce delays. Additionally, it will enhance the mediation services in Guyana by building the capacity of staff. There will also be a judicial, legal and public awareness campaign on mediation to sensitise judges and attorneys in their roles for mediation.
The JURIST Project, which commenced in 2014, is a five-year regional Caribbean judicial reform initiative funded under an arrangement with the Government of Canada.
The Project is being implemented on behalf of Global Affairs Canada (GAC) and the Conference of Heads of Judiciary of CARICOM , by the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), which was appointed by the Conference as its Regional Executing Agency.
May 24, 2018By Calvin Chapman Group E action in the Concacaf Caribbean women’s qualifiers kicked off last night at the National Track and Field Centre, Leonora with the first two matches in the group which...
May 24, 2018
May 24, 2018
May 24, 2018
May 24, 2018
May 24, 2018
When the PPP came in power in 1992, the essential PPP from the fifties was dead and gone. It was a new PPP with only Cheddi... more
Sport is on the decline in Guyana. Many sporting disciplines are contracting and the public support for sport is dwindling. This... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The use of force is still very much a part of the foreign policy and diplomatic considerations of... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]