PNCR retracts Granger’s controversial comments on media

In an unprecedented move, the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) yesterday retracted comments attributed to its Leader, President David Granger about the media following public backlash.

In their initial statement on Granger’s address to the PNCR’s General Council on Saturday, the party claimed that the President highlighted the daily challenges faced by the Coalition Government from some sections of the media.

Yesterday the PNCR stated that after examining the transcripts of Granger’s address, it was found that remarks attributed to him were taken out of context.

“The People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) is, therefore, retracting our Press Release dated May 20, 2018, ‘PNCR General Council Meeting’,” the party stated

The initial press release drew immediate criticisms, with editors from various media outlets suggesting that it might have been an attack on the media.

Reports were carried in some sections of the media quoting Kaieteur News’ Editor-in-Chief Adam Harris on the matter.

The Guyana Press Association, which has been very active under the presidency of Nazima Raghubir, has not issued a statement in response to the PNCR press release.

According to the PNCR, President Granger has long been and will continue to be a strong advocate and defender of the freedom of information that is guaranteed under Article 146 of the Constitution.

The Party indicated that its leaders and members strongly believe that free access to information is an inalienable right of every citizen.

“It is an indispensable condition of democratic society. Citizens’ access to information is a democratic right and information is necessary for citizens’ informed participation in society. Restrictions in the flow of information deny citizens the opportunity to participate fully in decision-making and, thereby impair democracy,” the PNCR noted.

Further, the party stated that it is committed also to non-interference in the independent media which act as watchdogs of the Government.

The independent media, the party noted, promote transparency by ensuring that information is provided to the public on the work of the Government.

Additionally, the PNCR explained that the media are a source of valuable feedback on the effectiveness of the efforts of the Government.

“There is no good reason for the State to interfere in the work of the private-media. The relationship between the State and the private-media must be seen as a partnership in providing a public good, that is, public information for the citizens of this country. Independence of thought must be preserved, professionalism must be promoted and the Constitution of Guyana must be upheld,” the PNC outlined.

The PNC is a major part of the coalition Government, which has in recent weeks, come under fire for seeking to pass a sedition clause in the Cybercrime Bill (2016).

Opponents of the clause have argued that sedition threatens freedom of expression and has no place in modern society.