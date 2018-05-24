Latest update May 24th, 2018 12:59 AM

NSC Sports Awards and Dinner… Ming and Fiedtkou win marquee awards – Kaieteur News Zaheer Mohamed wins Journalist of the Year!

May 24, 2018

All the awardees pose for a group photo following the awards ceremony and dinner.

 

F4 driver Calvin Ming and top female hockey player Marzana Fiedtkou copped the top awards on Tuesday evening when the National Sports Commission (NSC) hosted the annual Awards and Dinner for 2017 at the Pegasus Hotel.
Ming was named Senior Sportsman-of-the-Year, while Fiedtkou collected the female equivalent. On the junior side, athlete Compton Caesar and boxer Keevin Allicock were declared joint winners in the Male category, while athlete Chantoba Bright won the Female segment.
Other awardees were:
– Most

From left, GCB’s Anand Sanasie along with Guyana u-19 cricket Captain Ronaldo Mohamed who received the Team of the year award on behalf of his side and Male Personality of the Year, Norman Welch (Juice man).

Improved

Calvin Ming and his Mygale F4

Association– Guyana Hockey Board
– Association of the Year– Athletics Association of Guyana
– Female Sport Personality– Latisha Mokutnauth
– Male Sport Personality– Norman ‘Juice Man’ Welch
– Male Coach– Esaun Crandon
– Female Coach– Candacie McKenzie
– Male Sport Official– Philip Fernandes
– Female Sport Official– Dion Cush-Barnwell
– Sportsman PWDs– Ganesh Singh
– Sportswoman PWDs– Faith King
– Sports Team– Guyana Under-19 cricket team
– Journalist (Print) – Zaheer Mohamed
– Journalist (TV) – Akeem Greene
– Journalist (Online) – Royston Alkins
– Photographer – Adrian Narine
Commonwealth gold medalist, Triple Jumper Troy Doris, received a special award, while Minister of Social Cohesion with responsibility for Sport

Senior Sportswoman of the Year, hockey player Marzana Fiedtkou.

, Dr. George Norton, delivered th

On left, AAG head Aubrey Hutson whose body won most improved Association of the year and Athlete Compton Caesar that was joint winner of the Junior Sportsman of the year award.

e feature address.

From left, Troy Doris poses with Youth Sportspersons of the year 2017, Chantoba Bright (female) and Keevin Allicock (male).

