NSC Sports Awards and Dinner… Ming and Fiedtkou win marquee awards – Kaieteur News Zaheer Mohamed wins Journalist of the Year!

Latest update May 24th, 2018 12:59 AM
F4 driver Calvin Ming and top female hockey player Marzana Fiedtkou copped the top awards on Tuesday evening when the National Sports Commission (NSC) hosted the annual Awards and Dinner for 2017 at the Pegasus Hotel.
Ming was named Senior Sportsman-of-the-Year, while Fiedtkou collected the female equivalent. On the junior side, athlete Compton Caesar and boxer Keevin Allicock were declared joint winners in the Male category, while athlete Chantoba Bright won the Female segment.
Other awardees were:
– Most
Improved
Association– Guyana Hockey Board
– Association of the Year– Athletics Association of Guyana
– Female Sport Personality– Latisha Mokutnauth
– Male Sport Personality– Norman ‘Juice Man’ Welch
– Male Coach– Esaun Crandon
– Female Coach– Candacie McKenzie
– Male Sport Official– Philip Fernandes
– Female Sport Official– Dion Cush-Barnwell
– Sportsman PWDs– Ganesh Singh
– Sportswoman PWDs– Faith King
– Sports Team– Guyana Under-19 cricket team
– Journalist (Print) – Zaheer Mohamed
– Journalist (TV) – Akeem Greene
– Journalist (Online) – Royston Alkins
– Photographer – Adrian Narine
Commonwealth gold medalist, Triple Jumper Troy Doris, received a special award, while Minister of Social Cohesion with responsibility for Sport
, Dr. George Norton, delivered th
e feature address.
