Maryann Daby refused bail again on attempted murder charge

Latest update May 24th, 2018 12:59 AM
May 24, 2018 Court Stories, News 0
– Magistrate cites public safety
One week after a businesswoman was charged and remanded to prison – accused of pointing a loaded gun to a police rank’s head and pulling the trigger, in an attempt to kill him – she was yesterday further remanded to prison by the Ch
ief Magistrate.
Maryann Daby, 25, of 127 D’Aguiar Park, Houston, Georgetown, who had made her first appearance before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman, was not required to plead to the charge which alleged that on May 13, at Albert Street, Thomas Lands, Georgetown, with intent to commit murder, she attempted to discharge a loaded firearm at Police Constable Christopher Kissoon.
It was also alleged that on May 13, at the same location, she had a .32 pistol in her possession, when she was not the holder of a firearm licence enforced at the time. It was further alleged that on the same day, she had six live rounds of .32 ammunition in her possession, when she was not the holder of a firearm licence enforced at the time. She denied the latter two charges after they were read to her.
Yesterday Daby made her first appearance before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan and her Attorney, Mark Waldron, in his attempt to secure bail for his client, cited that the charge is a bailable one. The lawyer added that over the past few weeks he has seen cases where persons were granted bail for similar offences.
However, the Chief Magistrate after listening to the attorney remanded on the grounds of public safety.
Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield told the court that the police file is incomplete since the ballistic report and a few statements are still outstanding.
Daby is expected to make her next court appearance on May 30 before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly, who will be conducting the trial.
According to reports, on the day in question Daby and her friends were at the Georgetown Motor Racing and Sports Club. Constable Kissoon, who was off-duty and was at the Club at the time, reportedly heard what appeared to be gunshots going off.
While checking for the source of the gunfire, he reportedly saw Daby firing rounds into the air, and he went and confronted her. Daby allegedly became annoyed and pointed a firearm to his head and pulled the trigger. Fortunately, there were no more rounds in the gun.
May 24, 2018By Calvin Chapman Group E action in the Concacaf Caribbean women’s qualifiers kicked off last night at the National Track and Field Centre, Leonora with the first two matches in the group which...
May 24, 2018
May 24, 2018
May 24, 2018
May 24, 2018
May 24, 2018
When the PPP came in power in 1992, the essential PPP from the fifties was dead and gone. It was a new PPP with only Cheddi... more
Sport is on the decline in Guyana. Many sporting disciplines are contracting and the public support for sport is dwindling. This... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The use of force is still very much a part of the foreign policy and diplomatic considerations of... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]