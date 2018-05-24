Maryann Daby refused bail again on attempted murder charge

– Magistrate cites public safety

One week after a businesswoman was charged and remanded to prison – accused of pointing a loaded gun to a police rank’s head and pulling the trigger, in an attempt to kill him – she was yesterday further remanded to prison by the Ch

ief Magistrate.

Maryann Daby, 25, of 127 D’Aguiar Park, Houston, Georgetown, who had made her first appearance before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman, was not required to plead to the charge which alleged that on May 13, at Albert Street, Thomas Lands, Georgetown, with intent to commit murder, she attempted to discharge a loaded firearm at Police Constable Christopher Kissoon.

It was also alleged that on May 13, at the same location, she had a .32 pistol in her possession, when she was not the holder of a firearm licence enforced at the time. It was further alleged that on the same day, she had six live rounds of .32 ammunition in her possession, when she was not the holder of a firearm licence enforced at the time. She denied the latter two charges after they were read to her.

Yesterday Daby made her first appearance before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan and her Attorney, Mark Waldron, in his attempt to secure bail for his client, cited that the charge is a bailable one. The lawyer added that over the past few weeks he has seen cases where persons were granted bail for similar offences.

However, the Chief Magistrate after listening to the attorney remanded on the grounds of public safety.

Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield told the court that the police file is incomplete since the ballistic report and a few statements are still outstanding.

Daby is expected to make her next court appearance on May 30 before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly, who will be conducting the trial.

According to reports, on the day in question Daby and her friends were at the Georgetown Motor Racing and Sports Club. Constable Kissoon, who was off-duty and was at the Club at the time, reportedly heard what appeared to be gunshots going off.

While checking for the source of the gunfire, he reportedly saw Daby firing rounds into the air, and he went and confronted her. Daby allegedly became annoyed and pointed a firearm to his head and pulled the trigger. Fortunately, there were no more rounds in the gun.