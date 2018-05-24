Independence Day cultural show to include over 2000 youths

Latest update May 24th, 2018 12:59 AM
As part of Independence celebrations this year, over 2000 young people will be part of a cultural display slated for Durban Park on Friday May 25, 2018.
According to Minister of Social Cohesion with the responsibility for Culture Dr. George Norton, “the ceremony will feature a grand display chronicling our development over the past 52 years while highlighting Guyana as an emerging green state”.
“In addition, there will be a parade consisting of members of the military and 1500 youths from various organisations, inclusive of the schools’ cadet corps, scouts, pathfinders and secondary school students.
This year’s ceremony will focus on the nation’s young people with emphasis on developing a strong sense of national pride, patriotism and appreciation for the strides Guyana has made, since gaining its independence.”
Norton said that the inclusion of children in this year’s celebration activity is an idea of President David Granger.
In addition to a flag raising ceremony which will begin at 14:00hrs on Friday, May 25, the Guyana Defence Force will put on a massive fireworks display at Stabroek Square to usher in Independence. This will be prefaced by a 2-hour ‘Independence Flag Concert’ featuring local performances.
May 24, 2018By Calvin Chapman Group E action in the Concacaf Caribbean women’s qualifiers kicked off last night at the National Track and Field Centre, Leonora with the first two matches in the group which...
May 24, 2018
May 24, 2018
May 24, 2018
May 24, 2018
May 24, 2018
When the PPP came in power in 1992, the essential PPP from the fifties was dead and gone. It was a new PPP with only Cheddi... more
Sport is on the decline in Guyana. Many sporting disciplines are contracting and the public support for sport is dwindling. This... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The use of force is still very much a part of the foreign policy and diplomatic considerations of... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]