Independence Day cultural show to include over 2000 youths

As part of Independence celebrations this year, over 2000 young people will be part of a cultural display slated for Durban Park on Friday May 25, 2018.

According to Minister of Social Cohesion with the responsibility for Culture Dr. George Norton, “the ceremony will feature a grand display chronicling our development over the past 52 years while highlighting Guyana as an emerging green state”.

“In addition, there will be a parade consisting of members of the military and 1500 youths from various organisations, inclusive of the schools’ cadet corps, scouts, pathfinders and secondary school students.

This year’s ceremony will focus on the nation’s young people with emphasis on developing a strong sense of national pride, patriotism and appreciation for the strides Guyana has made, since gaining its independence.”

Norton said that the inclusion of children in this year’s celebration activity is an idea of President David Granger.

In addition to a flag raising ceremony which will begin at 14:00hrs on Friday, May 25, the Guyana Defence Force will put on a massive fireworks display at Stabroek Square to usher in Independence. This will be prefaced by a 2-hour ‘Independence Flag Concert’ featuring local performances.