Fisherman Masters, Narine Masters triumph

Ramo Malone

Fisherman Masters and Narine Masters recorded victories when the latest round of matches in the Guyana Floodlight Softball Cricket Association/ Bank to Eden, Permaul’s Trading, Khan’s Trading and Trophy Stall tournament concluded recently.
At Malteenoes SC, Fisherman Masters overcame Albion Masters by five wickets. Albion Masters took first strike and were bowled out for 109 in 18 overs. Randolph Latcha made 29; Ramo Malone had 3-20, Zaman Hassan 2-22 and Pooran Singh 2-23. Fisherman Masters responded with 110-5 in 12 overs. Narendra Pooran made 36 not out.
At Demerara Cricket Club, Fisherman Masters defeated Narine Masters by 39 runs. Fisherman Masters batted first and managed 133 all out, while Narine Masters responded with 84 all out. Ramo Malone grabbed 4-16, Zaman Hassan 2-17 and Pooran Singh 2-19.
Narine Masters got the better of Tropical Springs by nine wickets. Tropical Springs took first strike and made 65 all out, while Narine Masters responded with 66-1 in 7.3 overs. Lionel Persaud got 25 not out and Linden Mc Coy an unbeaten 23.
The competition continues on Sunday at Malteenoes SC with Fisherman Masters playing Tropical Spring at 10:00hrs, Wellwoman taking on 4 R Lioness at 12:00hrs and Wellman playing Enterprise Legends at 14:00hrs.

