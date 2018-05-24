CONCACAF Group ‘E’ Caribbean Qualifiers… Lady Jags play to entertaining 2-2 draw against Bermuda – Barbados defeat Suriname 2-1 in controversial match

By Calvin Chapman

Group E action in the Concacaf Caribbean women’s qualifiers kicked off last night at the National Track and Field Centre, Leonora with the first two matches in the group which were viewed by scores of fans coming from as far as Berbice and Linden mainly for the feature match which involved Guyana’s senior women’s side, the ‘Lady Jags’.

The Lady Jags played their opening group match against Bermuda, who were pegged as the Guyanese toughest opposition in this Caribbean women’s qualifier group E that will see the top team advancing to the next round, and the Guyanese were unlucky to not win the game despite trailing twice.

Bermuda’s Teyah Lindo scored the opening goal of the match; a long range rifle of a right-footed shot from about 30 yards out that the Guyana goalkeeper Natalie Nedd had no answer for.

However, the home side quickly responded two minutes later through midfielder Brianne Desa following a four versus three play inside Bermuda’s final third that was finished calmly.

Lindo tested Nedd once again with a free kick in the 17th minute and the Guyana number 1 couldn’t protect her near-post from the shot that came from about 28 yards out on the left side of the field.

Head coach of the Lady Jags had stated before the match that he was banking on a more defensive, counter attacking approach but after falling behind twice, he switched up his tactics to be more attacking and the Jags were a beauty to watch as they strung together scores of passes and skillfully built up wave after attacking wave in Bermuda’s final third but the final touch failed them on many occasion.

Despite being beaten twice and looking a bit nervous in goal, Nedd composed herself and pulled off a fine save five minutes before the end of normal time in the first half from a counter attack which allowed Guyana to stay in the game trailing by just one goal with the score 2-1.

The script continued in the second half, Guyana dominant; Bermuda under pressure looking to counter-attack. And, after making rings around Bermuda, Cameo Hazlewood finally found the back of the net in the 58th minute to equalize which was received with much jubilation from the scores of fans and extra coaches in the bleachers.

Guyana had many more opportunities to score in the remaining minutes but Bermuda held on for a draw.

In the opening match, the women from the land of the flying fish had a controversial 2-1 victory against Suriname.

Barbados dominated the first half of the match and their 2017, under-17 female captain; Caitlyn Padmore, placed them in a comfortable position early in the second minute of the game. She received a well weighed lofted pass with a well timed run on the left wing before calmly lofting the ball into the back of the Surinamese net.

Attacking midfielder, Soraya Toppin-Herbet, was played through on goal but squandered a great opportunity for the ‘Bajans’ to go 2-0 up after some superb work from the Surinamese goalkeeper Nathalie Benjamine. That missed opportunity brought two corner set piece plays and once again Barbados missed a chance to double the lead after Shonna Evelyn fired a header that whiskered over the crossbar.

Barbados soon paid for those mistakes in the 20th minute as awkward bounce from a hopeful shot from Saffira Hoogdrorp was misjudged by Barbados’ Cadijah Mars, resulting in the score being leveled.

Felicia Jarvis came on for the injured Toppin-Herbert and dazzled with a few dribbles but made a bigger impact after bullying in a goal from a scrappy corner set piece in the 40th minute to give Barbados the lead for the second time in the first half.

The game’s initial goalscorer, Padmore, had been substituted at the break and 15 minutes into the second half both sides had already been gifted and squandered simple opportunities.

With Barbados leading 2-1 both sides had their fair share of possession with neither burying their chances.

A decisive moment was during injury time when Suriname’s Orthea Riley was brought down in the box following a counter attack but referee Karen Kay Abt didn’t think it was a penalty and waved away the challenge that would have allowed the Dutchwomen who dominated the second half’s play an opportunity to equalise.

Tomorrow, Guyana will play Suriname in the feature match at 19:30hrs before which Barbados tackle Bermuda in the opener at 17:00hrs, at Leonora.