City Hall restoration estimated at over $400M – EU delegation moves closer to finalizing plan

The European Consultation team has moved closer to finalising the $64M plan to restore and conserve the architectural design of City Hall.

The assessment of the deteriorated 18th-century edifice is being conducted by an overseas-based Specialist Conservation Architect, Francis Maude and Ed Morton.

Maude updated the media yesterday on the progress made towards restoring City Hall to its former glory during a workshop held at Duke Lodge in Kingston.

The workshop hosted by the National Trust of Guyana was geared towards enlightening stakeholders’ on several aspects of the Comprehensive Restoration and Sustainable Management Plan for the Georgetown City Hall.

As part efforts to draft a practicable plan, Maude explained that City Hall’s entire frame was assessed, to determine the availability to resources and capabilities, (skills) which will be needed to repair the heritage site.

He noted too that discussions were held with the Inter-American Development Bank, (IDB) to ascertain whether funds will be available for the project.

Among other things, Maude said that the plan for City Hall involves facilitating training sessions and strengthening capacity within the relevant stakeholder agencies—part of which commenced yesterday.

City Mayor Patricia Chase-Green lamented over City Hall’s ever-deteriorating condition. She noted that the municipality has made several attempts to restore City Hall, but all proved futile.

“We have had many consultations in the past but the issue has always been funding. It is our hope that this time around it will be successful.”

The Mayor thanked the European Union and the National Trust for their support in this regard. Meanwhile, European Union Ambassador to Guyana, Jernej Videtič said the aim is to develop a sustainable, comprehensive green restoration plan which can be used as a model for other buildings.

Rehabilitation works to City Hall is estimated at more than $400M. The European Union and the Georgetown Mayor and City Council had signed a contract that facilitated the study.

The contract which has been awarded to EURONET Consulting GEIE for Euro 279,196 was expected to be concluded by March/April 2017.

The City Hall and City Engineer’s Buildings are a part of Guyana’s tangible heritage and are considered important to the Nation’s historic fabric.

In a bid to preserve and promote its cultural heritage value internationally, Guyana became a signatory in 1977 to the Convention Concerning the Protection of the World Cultural and Natural Heritage, the first Caribbean state to do so.