Cane cutter can negotiate better than we experts

Ever since Exxon come is sheer negotiation. Since people open dem mouth is negotiation. Brassington and Ashni get charge Jagdeo and de Chat-3 trying to negotiate wid some judges and magistrates to mek de case get throw out.

Before that Exxon negotiate wid dem politicians and walk way wid de oil and all de sweet. De politicians still trying to learn to negotiate. Is like a gambler. Every time he play he think he gun win and when he lose he gone playing again because he believe that he gun win this time.

Before he know it he lose everything. That is when he does try to negotiate fuh get back he money. Exxon done seh it is not negotiating and de local politicians don’t intend to get ketch again, suh dem negotiating all de time. GTT want to negotiate and before de politicians run and get help dem going to negotiate again—just like de gambler.

Dem boys seh everybody telling dem to get proper people who know to negotiate. One man seh you can’t send cane cutters to negotiate wid top class lawyers. When one man hear that he tell dem boys dem mustn’t sell de cane cutter cheap. He seh dem giving de cane cutter a bad name.

Some people certain that dem cane cutters can negotiate better than de people who negotiate wid Exxon fuh de oil contract.

GTT suppose to give up de monopoly. Is couple years now de telephone company agree to do that. But every time Guyana mek a move GTT playing a young, shy virgin. That is how de negotiation idea come up.

Dem boys seh de government better hire proppa negotiators because GTT want spectrum. If is de same Exxon people dem would give away de whole spectrum fuh nutten.

You can’t send people who don’t know to plug in a phone jack to negotiate a phone contract.

Talk half and lef negotiations to de specialists