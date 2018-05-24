BCB President and Anil Beharry launch $1M Balls Project

President of the Berbice Cricket Board Hilbert Foster and one of his processors, Anil Beharry, on Sunday launched one of the Board’s most cherished programmes, the one million dollars Cricket Ball Project. The project involves red cricket balls to the value of $1M during 2018 to assist every cricket club in Berbice with at least one box of balls. On his election as President of the Berbice Cricket Board on the 18th February, 2018, Foster committed his administration to assisting clubs in the ancient county.

On the 29th April, 2018, Foster in his capacity as Secretary/CEO of Guyana’s leading youth and sports organisation started to fulfill his committment by donating $300,000 worth of balls and $1M worth of gears, stumps, scorebooks to 22 cricket clubs. Foster, who is determined to fulfill all of his committments then approached his long term friend and former President of the Berbice Cricket Board, Anil Beharry for assistance in raising funds to buy at least 100 boxes of cricket balls for distribution to clubs in the four Inter zones of Berbice Cricket. Beharry, who over the years has enjoyed a close working relationship with Foster in Berbice Cricket, willingly agreed to assist. Beharry stated that he is delighted to be a part of a project that would assist Cricket Clubs in Berbice as his heart and passion remains in the Ancient County despite living in Georgetown due to work committment. The former Berbice Cricket Board President served from December 2014 to February 2016 when he resigned and served as the Berbice Cricket Board Treasurer for over a decade.

The Balls Project has already attracted over $100,000 in cash donations, while numerous local and overseas based Guyanese have committed to the Project. Beharry expressed confidence that the target of $1M would be surpassed as people now has confidence in the current Berbice Administration. The excess funds would be used to purchase cricket gears for Clubs in crime probed areas. Foster is appealing for support of the historic programme as Clubs would find it very difficult to have enough balls to play in the numerous tournaments to be organised in 2018 by the Berbice Cricket Board. Once the weather improves, cricket would be played at the Under-15, Under-17, Under-19, Under-21, Inter Zone, Female, Second Division, Intermediate and First Division levels.

Foster and Beharry have agreed that Clubs who have junior sections would receive additional assistance as emphasis would be placed on the development of new talents from the Under-13 to Under-19 levels. The first sets of balls would be shared out in a few weeks to clubs in the Upper Corentyne area.

Persons interested in making a contribution towards the balls project can contact Anil Beharry on 623-6875 or Hilbert Foster on 337-4562. The two cricket leaders wish to assure the general public that all donations would be used for the intended purpose, be accounted for and would assist youths to fulfill their potential on the cricket field.