BCB assists Ruthel Henry under Dare to Dream Programme

“Our first objectives are to develop Berbice Cricket to the highest level and to make sure that every cricketing potential is fulfilled but it would criminal if as an organisation if we fail to play a role in making God’s world a better place for our youths, the elderly and less fortunate. The Berbice Cricket Board under my leadership would strive to assist those in the cricketing arena who needs help as the more you give, the more you would receive.” Those were the words of an emotional President of the Berbice Cricket Board Hilbert Foster as he launched the Board’s Dare to Dream Programme for 2018.

The Berbice Cricket Board under the programme made a financial donation to long tern Berbice Cricket Office Assistant/Cleaner, Ms Ruthel Henry. The donation of just under $100,000 was handed over the Henry during the Berbice Cricket Board Annual Award Ceremony on Sunday at the Albion Community Centre. Foster sought and got support of the audience at the Awards Ceremony to assist Ms. Henry to achieve her dream of building her own home. Henry, a mother of two always dreamed to construct her own home and had informed the Berbice Cricket Board President of some of the difficulties she was facing.

During the Award Ceremony, Foster made a passionate appeal to the audience to assist Henry and her family. The Berbice Cricket Board, he stated would fulfill its mandate to develop cricket but would also be involved in touching and changing the lives of others who need love the most. Henry, he stated has been a faithful and hardworking Office Assistant/Cleaner of the Berbice Cricket Board for the last eight years and is one of the main reasons why the Board had been successful under the Presidency of Keith Foster and Anil Beharry. While others were in the spotlight, Ms. Henry, Foster stated, worked tirelessly to make sure that everything was in place and described her as an unsung hero of Berbice Cricket.

An emotional Henry stated that she was pleasantly surprised that Foster and the Berbice Cricket Board would go out of their way to assist her. She stated that it was her lifelong dream of constructing her own small home but the lack of funding has always been an issue. The Berbice Cricket Board donation was a major boost for her and she stated that the Berbice Cricket Board President has promised to raise more funds in the future whenever the Board holds official functions. Foster, she stated has always been a source of inspiration to her and his latest gesture is just another show of support. She expressed confidence that by the end of 2018, she would have a home for herself and two children. The Executives of the Berbice Cricket Board would like to express gratitude to every person who contributed to the Dare to Dream Project.