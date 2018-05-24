Latest update May 24th, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Banks Fest pool competition set for C’bean beat

May 24, 2018 Sports 0

Some of the city’s leading pools players will battle for supremacy when Caribbean Beat located at Pike and Stone Avenue, Campbellville host the Banks Fest Independence competition on Saturday starting at 14:00hrs.
Competitors’ fee is $2000 and the winner will take home a trophy and $50,000 sponsored by Banks Beer, runner up a trophy and $30,000 sponsored by Guinness, third place a trophy and $20,000 sponsored by GT Beer and fourth place a trophy and $10,000 sponsored by Vita Malt.
Proprietor of Banks DIH Andre Boyce said the tournament is being held to re-energise the passion for the sport, adding that exciting action is anticipated.

More in this category

Sports

CONCACAF Group ‘E’ Caribbean Qualifiers… Lady Jags play to entertaining 2-2 draw against Bermuda – Barbados defeat Suriname 2-1 in controversial match

CONCACAF Group ‘E’ Caribbean Qualifiers… Lady Jags play to...

May 24, 2018

By Calvin Chapman Group E action in the Concacaf Caribbean women’s qualifiers kicked off last night at the National Track and Field Centre, Leonora with the first two matches in the group which...
Read More
WIFBSC 2018 Barbados – Individuals Day 3… Goodluck is new King of the Caribbean Range – Persaud ends 2nd in O-Class; Jamaica dominate T-Class

WIFBSC 2018 Barbados – Individuals Day 3…...

May 24, 2018

NSC Sports Awards and Dinner… Ming and Fiedtkou win marquee awards – Kaieteur News Zaheer Mohamed wins Journalist of the Year!

NSC Sports Awards and Dinner… Ming and...

May 24, 2018

Ministry of the Presidency recognises Troy Doris for Commonwealth Games gold -presented with plaque and gold band

Ministry of the Presidency recognises Troy Doris...

May 24, 2018

GCB/DMLAS/NSC/NSSCL…. Anna Regina Multilateral beat Charity Secondary by 45 runs

GCB/DMLAS/NSC/NSSCL…. Anna Regina Multilateral...

May 24, 2018

Archery Guyana coaches in Region 9, conduct introduction session

Archery Guyana coaches in Region 9, conduct...

May 24, 2018

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]