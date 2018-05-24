Banks Fest pool competition set for C’bean beat

Latest update May 24th, 2018 12:59 AM
Some of the city’s leading pools players will battle for supremacy when Caribbean Beat located at Pike and Stone Avenue, Campbellville host the Banks Fest Independence competition on Saturday starting at 14:00hrs.
Competitors’ fee is $2000 and the winner will take home a trophy and $50,000 sponsored by Banks Beer, runner up a trophy and $30,000 sponsored by Guinness, third place a trophy and $20,000 sponsored by GT Beer and fourth place a trophy and $10,000 sponsored by Vita Malt.
Proprietor of Banks DIH Andre Boyce said the tournament is being held to re-energise the passion for the sport, adding that exciting action is anticipated.
