Bandits snatch Lotto winnings from couple … had trailed them from bank

Fazia Mohamed

The millionaire winner of a recent Lotto jackpot stood helplessly as a bandit placed a gun to her head and made off with her prize, minutes after she returned home from a city bank.
This was the case on Tuesday afternoon when Fazia Mohamed was robbed of $1M at the corner byNew her D’Andrade and Republic Streets, Newtown home, which she shares with her husband, Sheikh Hanif.
Around 10:00 hrs on Tuesday, Mohamed, accompanied by her husband, visited the Guyana Lottery Company head office at Lamaha Street, Georgetown, where she was presented with a cheque to claim her prize.
Kaieteur News understands that at about 14:30hrs, the woman and her husband visited a city bank, where the cheque was encashed.
After the transaction, the couple headed home in their private minibus. However, as they approached the corner where their home is located, Mohamed recalled seeing two men on a black and white Honda XR motorcycle riding behind the minibus.
As soon as the bus stopped, the pillion rider jumped off the motorcycle and ran towards the minibus. According to the husband, while he sat in the driver’s seat, the bandit made his way to the other side of the vehicle, placed a gun to his wife’s head, and made off with her handbag containing the Lotto winnings which was on the floor of the vehicle.
The husband said that he attempted to drive off, but was afraid, since the thief was armed.
After snatching the bag, the bandit jumped on the motorcycle, and he and the rider sped off up D’Andrade Street and then into Vlissengen Road.
The bandits wore no masks and the motorcycle had no licence plates.
The matter has since been reported to the police.

 

