Archery Guyana coaches in Region 9, conduct introduction session

Coach Manley Polo Thomas speaking about the biomechanics of Archery to St. Ignatius Secondary School students.

On Monday 21st May, St Ignatius Secondary School in Lethem, Region 9 was the first school in Guyana to lead the way for introduction of Archery in Schools at a national level. Archery Guyana continues to spread it wings as two of its recently certified Level 1 Coaches from Region 9, Mr. Manley Polo Thomas and Ms. Shunette Thompson conducted an introduction session with one of the classes from the St Ignatius Secondary School.
Speaking about the importance of balancing the different sports in the school system was Sir Kenerick Lewis who is the Deputy Master of the School. He stated, “We welcome this discipline into the school system and I know many of the students are anxious to learn about archery.”
While the official documents are being filtered down through the Education Department, initiated by the Director of Sports Mr. Christopher Jones, the Region 9 coaches are eager and allowing no more time to pass to share and ensure that Region 9 is prepared and set to meet the National Schools Championships that the Honourable Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Dr. George Norton promised for November of this year.
Head of Dept. of the Allied Arts Department within St. Ignatius Secondary School, Sir Ryan Farias also shared his views, “Students are excited and will need to know every detail that there is to Archery, as you can see they are anxious and excited, even the teachers are anxious about this new discipline.”
Archery Coaches Mr. Thomas and Ms. Thompson will be meeting and working with the other three Secondary Schools across Region 9.

