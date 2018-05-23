Latest update May 23rd, 2018 12:56 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Woman burns man in jealous rage

Forty-three-year-old Devon Marks of Nottinghamshire, Linden was on Sunday rushed to the Linden Hospital Complex suffering from first and second degree burns to forty-five percent of his body, according to reliable sources.
Reports indicate that the burns were inflicted by Marks reputed wife, Alice Vyphuis, who reportedly threw gasoline on him and struck a match.
Eyewitnesses said that the woman first threw acid on Marks and subsequently threw gasoline on him. Based on reports, the woman burnt Marks in a fit of jealous rage after rumours surfaced that he was unfaithful to her.
Marks reportedly ran and jumped into the nearby Demerara River. He subsequently started running to get to the Linden Hospital Complex but collapsed in front of the home of a resident of Watooka, which is almost a mile away.
The woman said that she quickly threw a sheet on the back seat, helped him inside then drove him to the hospital.
“He kept muttering how he wanted to end the relationship but that the woman was unwilling to let go.”
The suspect is much older than Marks with children of her own.
Marks kept ranting that he wants children and that she cannot give him any, his rescuer said.
The reputed wife is presently in police custody assisting with investigations.
Marks has since been transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital.

