Latest update May 23rd, 2018 12:56 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

WIFBSC 2018 Barbados – Individuals Day 2… Goodluck extends lead heading into today’s final day: Fraser takes over in O-Class

May 23, 2018 Sports 0

John Fraser

Leo Ramalho.

By Franklin Wilson in Barbados in association with
Industrial Safety Supplies Inc. and Fitness Express
Ransford Goodluck has further increased the lead on his rivals following another intense day of shooting here at the Paragon Ranges in Barbados as the West Indies Fullbore Shooting Championships Individuals showdown enters the final day today.
Ahead by just a single point after the first day with three of his countrymen trailing him, Lennox Braithwaite, Sherwin Felicien and Leo Romalho in that order, Goodluck started yesterday with a possible at the 500 yards range (35.2) and was the only Guyanese to shoot a possible yesterday.
By the end of another challenging day, the experienced marksman was well ahead of the competition by 8 points on 259.19 with Braithwaite on 251.16, Romalho 247.15 and Felicien 240.12.
Canadians Geoff Woodman and Tom Maynard also shot possibles at 500; 35.3, the only such scores on the day.
The O-Class ballet is also heating up, this is a category where those not in the top 15 (X-Class) battle for supremacy; there is also the T-Class which is for first comers.
But in the O-Class battle, it is led by the Guyanese with the USA based duo of John Fraser and Sigmond Douglas overtaking Peter Persaud who led after day one. It’s a neck and neck battle and today whoever hold their nerves and pull off tights shots at the 300, 600 and 900 yards will come out victorious.
The 1000 yards range yesterday was not easy for either of the shooters with fish tailing winds posing challenges for all. Goodluck and Jamaican David Rickman had scores of 46.3 and 46.2 respectively but it was female Jamaican shooter Karen Anderson who won this difficult range with a score of 48.2. Canadian Woodman had a 45.1. An exciting day beckons.
Following are the scores from yesterday, including the day and overall aggregate to date.

Class   Name                          500      600      1000    Day 2 Agg      Day 1& 2 Agg

X         Ransford Goodluck      35.2     47.3     46.3     128.8               259.19

X         Lennox Braithwaite       34.1     49.5     38.0     121.6               251.16

X         Leo Romalho                33.1     48.5     37.1     118.7               247.15

X         Sherwin Felicien           34.3     44.1     32.0     110.4               240.12

X         Dylan Fields                 34.2     45.2     33.1     112.5               237.11

X         Roberto Tiwari            32.4     46.2     39.1     117.7               227.15

 

O         John Fraser                  32.2     46.0     38.0     116.2               241.12

O         Sigmund Douglas          33.3     46.2     36.2     115.7               241.12

O         Peter Persaud               33.3     41.0     38.0     112.3               239.9

O         Ryan Sampson              31.2     44.0     41.1     116.3               236.8

O         Dane Blair                    32.0     39.0     35.2     106.2               225.7

O         Paul Slowe                   29.1     33.1     32.0     94.2                 211.6

O         Terrance Stuart             32.1     38.2     38.0     108.3               207.6

Sigmund Douglas

Ransford Goodluck

More in this category

Sports

WIFBSC 2018 Barbados – Individuals Day 2… Goodluck extends lead heading into today’s final day: Fraser takes over in O-Class

WIFBSC 2018 Barbados – Individuals Day 2… Goodluck extends...

May 23, 2018

By Franklin Wilson in Barbados in association with Industrial Safety Supplies Inc. and Fitness Express Ransford Goodluck has further increased the lead on his rivals following another intense day of...
Read More
COCACAF Group ‘E’ Caribbean Qualifiers commence today at Lenora – Lady Jags banking on defence for upset against Bermuda as fan called to support

COCACAF Group ‘E’ Caribbean Qualifiers...

May 23, 2018

GOA honours Commonwealth Games gold medalist Doris

GOA honours Commonwealth Games gold medalist

May 23, 2018

Annandale Secondary recognises top student-athletes – KMPA Classic set for September with over $4M up for grabs

Annandale Secondary recognises top...

May 23, 2018

Broadcast regulator cracks down on profane language

Broadcast regulator cracks down on profane...

May 23, 2018

Slowe, celebrating 40 years representing Guyana in Fullbore Shooting – Passion still intact for the sport

Slowe, celebrating 40 years representing Guyana...

May 23, 2018

Features/Columnists

  • One man show!

    The majority of Guyana have had no experience of one-man rule. They do not understand, therefore, the danger is inherent... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]