WIFBSC 2018 Barbados – Individuals Day 2… Goodluck extends lead heading into today’s final day: Fraser takes over in O-Class

By Franklin Wilson in Barbados in association with

Industrial Safety Supplies Inc. and Fitness Express

Ransford Goodluck has further increased the lead on his rivals following another intense day of shooting here at the Paragon Ranges in Barbados as the West Indies Fullbore Shooting Championships Individuals showdown enters the final day today.

Ahead by just a single point after the first day with three of his countrymen trailing him, Lennox Braithwaite, Sherwin Felicien and Leo Romalho in that order, Goodluck started yesterday with a possible at the 500 yards range (35.2) and was the only Guyanese to shoot a possible yesterday.

By the end of another challenging day, the experienced marksman was well ahead of the competition by 8 points on 259.19 with Braithwaite on 251.16, Romalho 247.15 and Felicien 240.12.

Canadians Geoff Woodman and Tom Maynard also shot possibles at 500; 35.3, the only such scores on the day.

The O-Class ballet is also heating up, this is a category where those not in the top 15 (X-Class) battle for supremacy; there is also the T-Class which is for first comers.

But in the O-Class battle, it is led by the Guyanese with the USA based duo of John Fraser and Sigmond Douglas overtaking Peter Persaud who led after day one. It’s a neck and neck battle and today whoever hold their nerves and pull off tights shots at the 300, 600 and 900 yards will come out victorious.

The 1000 yards range yesterday was not easy for either of the shooters with fish tailing winds posing challenges for all. Goodluck and Jamaican David Rickman had scores of 46.3 and 46.2 respectively but it was female Jamaican shooter Karen Anderson who won this difficult range with a score of 48.2. Canadian Woodman had a 45.1. An exciting day beckons.

Following are the scores from yesterday, including the day and overall aggregate to date.

Class Name 500 600 1000 Day 2 Agg Day 1& 2 Agg

X Ransford Goodluck 35.2 47.3 46.3 128.8 259.19

X Lennox Braithwaite 34.1 49.5 38.0 121.6 251.16

X Leo Romalho 33.1 48.5 37.1 118.7 247.15

X Sherwin Felicien 34.3 44.1 32.0 110.4 240.12

X Dylan Fields 34.2 45.2 33.1 112.5 237.11

X Roberto Tiwari 32.4 46.2 39.1 117.7 227.15

O John Fraser 32.2 46.0 38.0 116.2 241.12

O Sigmund Douglas 33.3 46.2 36.2 115.7 241.12

O Peter Persaud 33.3 41.0 38.0 112.3 239.9

O Ryan Sampson 31.2 44.0 41.1 116.3 236.8

O Dane Blair 32.0 39.0 35.2 106.2 225.7

O Paul Slowe 29.1 33.1 32.0 94.2 211.6

O Terrance Stuart 32.1 38.2 38.0 108.3 207.6