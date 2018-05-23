Two ugly politicians and a beauty pageant

Dis is de season fuh beauty pageants. Two weeks ago was Mother and Daughter Pageant. Dem boys can’t remember who win de dat pageant.

Couple weeks from now is de Miss World Pageant. Dem don’t know who will win.

In three months dem will have de PNCR Pageant. Dis one dem boys can predict a winner because is only two people contesting de pageant. And both of dem ugly but one of dem more ugly than de odda.

One got mustache and de odda one don’t have. De one who don’t have does shave he own and de one who got does black it.

One bald and one grey but you wouldn’t know by watching de hair on ee head because of de dye. He can’t walk in de rain because de dye gun run pun de white shirt under he black suit.

Dem looking fuh sponsors. One apply to Banks DIH, and one to DDL. Dem start masquerading all over de place.

De odda day, one of dem go over West Demerara fuh community meeting and nobody tun up to meet him. He tun back and travel back to GT.

De odda one walk round de court and Big Market thinking he woulda get big support. He stretch out he hand but nobody didn’t reach out.

Dat is how de two of dem realize dat nobody know dem and dis time nah lang time, especially when people realize how dem pay millions of US dollars pun a mere threatening letter.

De two of dem is part of de clique dat give away de whole oil field, and dem silent bout de forest and de foreign gold companies. Dem more silent wid de bauxite.

Dem boys predict de nicer one of de two ugly gon win. You decide which one.

Talk half and pray fuh some good leaders to tek charge of dis country.