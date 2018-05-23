Slowe, celebrating 40 years representing Guyana in Fullbore Shooting – Passion still intact for the sport

By Franklin Wilson in Barbados

Industrial Safety Supplies Inc. and Fitness Express

Count back 40 years to 1978 right here at the Paragon Ranges in Barbados; this is where current Head Wind Coach of the Guyana National Rifle Association (GuyanaNRA) Paul Slowe first represented Guyana.

His career shot off one year earlier as a young Police Officer at the Small Bore level when practice was held every Saturday at the Tactical Service Unit (TSU) Range which still exists today at Eve Leary.

“There was this guy Persaud, not Mahendra, I think he went away to Venezuela to do his doctorate and never came back, he was one of my contemporaries at the time. He went to Trinidad in 1977 and dominated the junior events.”

Slowe recalled that he was based on the Corentyne at the time as a young Sergeant and when the news came over about Persaud dominating in Trinidad he quietly told himself that he had possessed that kind of class as well, having shot with Persaud.

He recalled that he forgot about shooting for a while but it was Guyana’s WIFBSC Hall of Famer, Neville Denny aka ‘Uncle Neville’ who then started encouraging him to take up fullbore shooting at Timehri where he had never ventured to before.

“I was again reluctant and I remember very well it was early in 1978, and he {Denny} called to say that the team to go to Barbados would be selected and it was going to be sometime in April, 1979. At that stage, I had never travelled out of the country so I was anxious to be a part of it.”

Slowe finally decided to take up the challenge and was then outfitted with rifle, jacket and everything that was necessary by Denny and he did reasonably well in his first outing to the extent that he made the Guyana team.

When he was selected then he {Slowe} realised that he did not have a passport and the required resources to make the trip.

“I recalled being sent to the Police finance officer, the total cost for the tour was around $725.00 and he said that they hadn’t the resources to do it. Very dejectedly I went back to Neville to tell him that it was a no from the Police.”

Given the kind of leader Denny was, a no was never going to be accepted so ‘Uncle Neville’ went to overdrive and Slowe recalled that a call was made to one Donald Haynes and was told to let Slowe go to him.

“Mr. Haynes indicated to me that he was very proud, calling the names of some police officers who had represented Guyana before me and he was happy to know that after a long break in such a tradition, another policeman was going to represent Guyana. He sent me to the finance office and I received the sponsorship and I came to Barbados.”

Slowe informed that that tour was not only his first in national colours but it was also the first time that he was going to shoot at the 900 and 1000 yards ranges since Guyana did not have those ranges back then.

“Paul Archer was the Captain and advised how to go about shooting at the 900 and 1000 yards. I did not win the O Class, I think a guy by the name of Lynch won; but I won so many medals, almost every range I won a medal.

Coincidentally, around the same time I got a little stiff neck so I was nicknamed, ‘medal neck’, the boys said I won too many medals and that was what strained my neck.”

Following that performance on debut for Guyana, Slowe happily recalled that he never looked back. Guyana hosted the Caribbean championships in 1979 when Ransford Goodluck commenced his career and it was the first time in many, many years that Guyana won the championship on home soil.

Slowe has been a consistent member of the Guyana team ever since and only took a break in the 1990s when he pursued studies at the University of Guyana.

“It has been a rewarding 40 years in shooting, I still think I have some passion for the sport, the camaraderie, the challenges and everything else have combined so far for a wonderful experience and I would not trade this for anything else.”

Touching on what prompted him to start coaching, Slowe recalled that he developed a good sense of reading the wind and being able to observe conditions which resulted in him taking on the challenge.

“I developed the ability to look at the flag, look at the mirage, look at the conditions and to fairly accurately estimate what it is doing; which direction it is coming from and what strength. I have done some reading and a lot of studying of the elements to try to master what is the cloud cover, the sunshine and the wind among other things.”

The security specialist posited that to be a good coach you have to edify yourself so that you can be able to pick up the little things during training and competition that would make you and your charges successful.

His coaching traits have also been recognized at the West Indies level where Slowe has performed duties as Head Wind Coach.

“The guys have been very generous in always stating that I am one of the better wind coaches. It takes some practice and as a coach too, you want to know that the shooter can hold and aim off good shots which makes your job much easier. So, yes I have been able to rise to a certain level which I hope I can continue at that level for a long time to come.”

On advising the younger generation of shooters, Slowe passionately stated that in order to last long, you have to love the sport.

“There’s going to be lots of ups and downs; you cannot have unreasonable expectations. I always say to youngsters, go out there and do your best, don’t aim to beat anyone. You do your best, if you win a medal, you win a trophy, you win a trophy.

Once you keep improving, do not retrogress, set yourself small targets, baby steps and you will get there. Lots of people have become disappointed and dejected because they aim too high when they get into the sport.”

Consistency the experienced shooter stated, is the name of the game: “This is what will tell who is a good shooter from who is just a flash in the pan. I am sure no one wants to be a flash in the pan but it calls for dedication, a lot of sacrifice, time away from the family on Sundays to practice and lots of investment in proper equipment.”

Slowe joined the Guyana Police Force at age 18 in 1974.