SBA looking to host inaugural Caribbean Club Basketball Champions’ League by year-end

Latest update May 23rd, 2018 12:56 AM
Humphrey Eendragt, Technical Committee member of Suriname Basketball Association (SBA), shared with Kaieteur Sport during last weekend’s visit to the Dutch speaking nation, plans of having a 12 team, annual regional club tournament beginning this year-end in Paramaribo, Suriname.
Although the plans are yet to be finalised, he proposed that the initial tournament will see six nations being represented by their top two club teams. The National Federations approached to play in the historic tournament consist of Guyana, hosts Suriname, Trinidad & Tobago, Barbados, Jamaica and Antigua & Barbuda. So far, Guyana and T &T have confirmed their interest in being part of the event.
Last weekend, Bounty Colts played Suriname in two friendly matches as players from both teams used to opportunity to meter their level of preparedness for next month’s Caribbean Basketball Confederation (CBC) Championships and Eendragt explained that the friendly series which was organised by the SBA is only a building block for a “much bigger project”.
The club champions’ tournament will follow a two-group, round-robin knockout format with four pools of three teams each.
“It’s a pity we don’t have it, we must start it. That’s why football is growing, we start with the club first then grow with countries”, Eendragt posited, he also noted that the tournament will be lucrative with a targeted prize purse of around US$25,000 – $30,000.
The tournament will be held annually in a different nation each year and in addition to prize money, some of the benefits of the event will allow each club participating to provide a coach to have clinics at grassroots and the various age groups in schools, community and sports centers. Also, there will be training for coaches as well as forums for them to share coaching philosophies and such to help raise the level of competitiveness regionally. (Calvin Chapman)
