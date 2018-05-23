Reputed husband drowns Herstelling woman in latest domestic violence attack

Lowtie Atwaroo aka Mona, 32, of 221 Plantation Walk, Herstelling. New Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara, died Tuesday night when her reputed husband submerged her in a gutter.

Atwaroo who walked out of an abusive relationship some eight weeks ago, was said to have gone back on Monday afternoon to reconcile with her 38-year-old reputed husband of 1262 Plantation Walk, New Housing Scheme, EBD.

Atwaroo’s father said that she had gone over to her reputed husband’s home which was four corners away, on Monday, around 1pm. He said she returned then went back to see him at 4:30pm.

He said she returned an hour later, but this time she was looking worried. He said that he asked her what was wrong and she claimed, that something was on her mind that she had to clear up with her reputed husband.

He then told her not to go back to the man’s house, but she insisted that she needed to clear her mind.

That was the last that he saw his daughter alive. Sometime around 9:30pm, persons came and told him that his daughter was in an argument with a man on the road. He ventured out a while after to see what was going on, only to witness his daughter lying on the roadside dead; her reputed husband was nowhere to be found.

The person who pulled the body of Atwaroo out of the drain was a resident who lived across the road from where the incident happened.

A taxi driver in the area claimed that just moments before, he drove past the location and witnessed a man in the gutter doing something. He said that he stopped and asked what he was doing there, and was told by the assailant that, “I hear a girl hollering here and I come to see, but me na see nothing.”

The taxi driver claimed that he found the explanation strange but went about his business, since he didn’t notice anything suspicious. He learnt some time after what happened after persons told him that a girl was murdered by her husband in a drain.

The taxi driver said he was sorry that he didn’t help, since he did not know at the time when the guy was in the drain, that he was standing on a woman’s body. The resident who lives across the road told the victim’s father that he heard screams but was afraid to venture out, because the area was dark and he did not know what was going on.

A short while later, a car passed and stopped briefly, the neighbour said that he saw it was a man in the drain and realized it was the same individual that was arguing with a woman earlier.

After the car drove off, he saw the man come out of the drain and head in the southern direction into some bushes, but did not see the woman.

He then ventured out to see where the woman was, only to see one of her arms up, and her head buried in the drain. He eventually went in, pulled her out, and realized she was dead.

The reputed husband was arrested at his Herstelling home.