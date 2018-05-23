Latest update May 23rd, 2018 12:56 AM

Persons who hoard frequencies will be ‘reviewed’ – GNBA begins visits to newly licensed radio stations

May 23, 2018 News 0

The GNBA officials with Christian Duncan of Brutal Communications, one of the newly licensed radio stations.

The Guyana National Broadcasting Authority (GNBA) yesterday began its review of newly licensed radio agencies.
The Chairman of GNBA, Leslie Sobers, and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr. Prudence Lewis-Bhola, visited the Pinnacle Group, owned by Alfro Alphonso; Brutal Communications Incorporated of Brutal Tracks Recording; Blackman and Sons Incorporated (Hoyte Blackman Television Channel 9); Two Brothers (the Slingerz Group); Kaieteur News’ National Media and Publishing Company and Chandra Narine Sharma (CNS 6).
Sobers explained that the visits are a follow up as well as means of determining if any of the stations are “hoarding frequencies.”
The agency, the Chairman said, will be cracking down on any person who is suspected of hoarding frequencies for other persons.
“(GNBA) will not condone broadcasting hoarders for whatever reason…the issued license will be reviewed …Frequency is a scarce commodity the electromagnetic spectrum can only accommodate so many broadcasters.”
Sobers added that the agency is “fine-tuning and tweaking” the responsibilities as broadcasting moves forward. He further explained the time frame for any expected radio entity to put all the necessary measures in place is a period of three to five months. However, the authority will consider the financial capability of the entity to launch a station.
At the studio for Brutal Communications Incorporated, a spot-check was conducted. The studio is about 75 percent complete and due to be launched in July.
CEO Brutal Group Incorporated, Christian Duncan, said that after many years of attempting to obtain a radio licence, he is elated that his journey has begun, which will lead to a transformation in the promotion of local talent across all frequencies of Guyana.
“We are building a network, the first synchronous FM network in Guyana. Our intended geographic coverage will extend from the Corentyne through Demerara to Charity and from the Demerara Coast, all the way up to Linden, Bartica, Ituni and Kwakawani.
“In the final phase of expansion, we will attempt to bring Lethem into that sphere.” His aim is to have a “truly global broadcast” putting more local talent on the market. The station will provide employment for 35 persons.
According to Dr. Lewis-Bhola, there are in excess of 40 pending applications.

 

Features/Columnists

  • One man show!

    The majority of Guyana have had no experience of one-man rule. They do not understand, therefore, the danger is inherent... more

