MOPH hops on board Exxon under-14 football tournament – Teams brief ahead of kickoff

Latest update May 23rd, 2018 12:56 AM
With the June 2nd kick off date approaching, the respective teams for the upcoming ExxonMobil Secondary Schools under-14 boy’s and girl’s football tournament were briefed on the rules yesterday at the National Library.
Speaking during the brief ceremony, co-director of the Petra Organisation, Troy Mendonca stated that they are pleased to have the ministry of Health on board yet again with another school tournament.
“We want to again thank the Ministry of Public Health for coming on board with us through their chronic disease department. It is always important to have them onboard,” Mendonca posited during the brief.
Meanwhile, General Medical Officer attached to the department, Dr. Martin Campbell, added that the ministry is always in support of events that promote healthy physical activity.
“For far too long, chronic diseases have been ravaging the individuals in our society and chronic diseases such as heart disease, hypertension and things like that are what I am speaking about,” the doctor added.
A total of twenty four male and eight female teams will participate in this inaugural tournament which will bridge the gap between Petra’s Peewee and under-18 football tournaments.
