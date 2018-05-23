GOA honours Commonwealth Games gold medalist Doris

By Zaheer Mohamed

Guyana’s triple jump 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medalist, Troy Doris was yesterday honoured by the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) for the achievement. At a simple ceremony held at the Olympic House, Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara, Doris received a commemorative Plaque from President of the GOA K. Jumman Yassin in the presence of members of the Guyana team.

Doris, who is born to Guyanese parents resides in the USA, he won the gold medal with a leap of 16.88m at the Commonwealth Games held in Gold Coast, Australia last month.

Yassin said Troy has made all Guyana proud and the GOA has been supporting Troy before and after RIO Olympics and are so happy that he was able to do it because we have seen the success. “I sincerely hope the Government or the NSC will now come on board because they were not onboard at all previously. They hnoured him, brining him to Guyana is good but I only hope that it is not only a photo opportunity because we have had too many photo opportunity from politicians and our athletes need something more constructive, so I hope that this visit will cement something for him as an athlete and for other elite athletes and coaches. The GOA is giving him a cheque for US$5,000; I also wish to indicate hopefully that from June he should be receiving from Olympic Solidarity scholarships sum of US$1,000 per month.”

The other scholarship awardees; Brenessa Thompson, Kadecia Baird, Chelsea Edghill, Aliyah Abrams, Andrea Foster, Narayan Ramdhani, Winston George and Shemar Briton will be receiving a US$500 per month. Yassin stated that the last Olympics they had four awardees for scholarships but have now expand it to nine persons.

Doris said his achievement is for his team and the nation at large. “It’s not about me anymore, about sports shining some spot spotlight on Guyana.” He expressed gratitude to the GOA who has been very supportive throughout his career.

Doris said his next major assignment is the Pan American Games and IAAF World Championships, but generally his next goal is to really get another medal and hope to be in better shape by 2019/2020. Doris in return presented a plaque with his name engraved to Yassin.