DPP Chambers takes outreach to Mabaruma, Port Kaituma

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) held a Public Outreach at Mabaruma and Port Kaituma in Region L North West District. The event was conducted over two days from May 16, last.

The objective of the two-day event was to sensitise residents of both communities to the functions of the DPP’s Office in the judicial system and what assistance can be given to the public who seek redress on criminal matters.

On Wednesday, several residents of Mabaruma went to the Regional Office Boardroom where they filed complaints about legal matters that are pending in the Courts or have been dismissed to their dissatisfaction. Some followed up on reports made to the police.

On Thursday, residents came out in numbers at the Port Kaituma Community Centre to meet with the DPP Representatives. Again, the residents filed complaints and registered their concerns about legal matters and reports made to the police.

During the two-day activity, a Legal Representative addressed the gatherings on the functions and role played by the DPP’s Office in the Judicial System. Of interest to the residents was the Sexual Offences Act.

They grilled the Representative on the law that governs this Act. Residents took the opportunity to express their concerns about a number of issues and the high level of sexual offences that occur within the sub-districts.

The DPP Representatives also paid a visit to the North West Secondary School and addressed students on the laws of Guyana and in particular in relation to Sexual Offences.

The outreach programme to Region One was part of the DPP’s office Communications and Outreach Programme and focus to be of service to people.

Outreaches have been held in Regions Two, Three, Six, Nine and Ten. The next outreach is planned for today in Mahdia, Region Eight at the Regional Office Boardroom.