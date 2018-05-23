BFA Independence Cup Semis… Undefeated Rivers View play Mil Ballers tomorrow; Beacons oppose Lazio today

Latest update May 23rd, 2018 12:56 AM
The semifinal line-up for the Bartica Football Association (BFA) Independence Cup competition has been decided with matches slated for today and tomorrow at the Bartica Secondary School Ground.
Beacons, which topped Group ‘A’ with 7 points, will oppose Lazio who ended as the runner-up team from Group ‘B’ with 4 points.
The unbeaten Rivers View, which have three wins from as many matches, will tackle Mil Ballers who were the second best in Group ‘A’ with 4 points, the two will collide tomorrow.
In the final group match on Monday, Rivers View blanked Rising Stars 2-0 on account of an Andrew Simmons double in the 19th and 67th minute; Simmons is the tournament’s leading marksman with 5 goals.
In the penultimate group match, Beacons edged Strikers FC 2-1, Charles Wyatt (34th) and Kurt Welcome in the 40th minute were the goal scorers, while Strikers’ consolation goal was scored by Ricardo Perreira in the 38th minute.
