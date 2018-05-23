Latest update May 23rd, 2018 12:56 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Berbice fisherman accused of slashing co-worker’s throat remanded for murder

May 23, 2018 News 0

Reggie Ramsammy

A fisherman of Whim Village was yesterday charged for the murder of his co-worker at the Whim Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Charlyne Artiga.
Reggie ‘Bai’ Ramsammy, of lot 100 Whim Village, Corentyne, Berbice stood before the Magistrate as the charge was read to him. It stated that on May 17, last, at Number 65 Village, Corentyne, Berbice he murdered Devanand Jailall.
The Prosecution, represented by Inspector Phillip Sherrif told the Magistrate that the file for the case was complete.
Ramsammy was not required to plead to the indictable charge and was unrepresented. He was remanded to prison and is set to return to court at the Number 51 Magistrate Court on June 22, 2018.
On Friday Ramsammy, who was captured shortly after the incident, confessed to murdering Jailall over a row about drugs being used on the fishing vessel that they were on. The vessel was docked at the Number 65 Village fishing port on Thursday when the incident took place.
Ramsammy told police that he and the victim were “high” when Jailall began to “smoke and he asked him to stop it and he refused and he picked up the knife and stabbed the victim several times”.
Jailall’s attacker, after committing the act, escaped. The police were immediately summoned to the scene and a hunt for the suspect was launched. He was later accosted.
An autopsy performed on Jailall’s corpse by Government Pathologist Dr. Vivekanand Bridjmohan revealed that he died from shock and haemorrhage due to multiple stab wounds.

 

More in this category

Sports

WIFBSC 2018 Barbados – Individuals Day 2… Goodluck extends lead heading into today’s final day: Fraser takes over in O-Class

WIFBSC 2018 Barbados – Individuals Day 2… Goodluck extends...

May 23, 2018

By Franklin Wilson in Barbados in association with Industrial Safety Supplies Inc. and Fitness Express Ransford Goodluck has further increased the lead on his rivals following another intense day of...
Read More
COCACAF Group ‘E’ Caribbean Qualifiers commence today at Lenora – Lady Jags banking on defence for upset against Bermuda as fan called to support

COCACAF Group ‘E’ Caribbean Qualifiers...

May 23, 2018

GOA honours Commonwealth Games gold medalist Doris

GOA honours Commonwealth Games gold medalist

May 23, 2018

Annandale Secondary recognises top student-athletes – KMPA Classic set for September with over $4M up for grabs

Annandale Secondary recognises top...

May 23, 2018

Broadcast regulator cracks down on profane language

Broadcast regulator cracks down on profane...

May 23, 2018

Slowe, celebrating 40 years representing Guyana in Fullbore Shooting – Passion still intact for the sport

Slowe, celebrating 40 years representing Guyana...

May 23, 2018

Features/Columnists

  • One man show!

    The majority of Guyana have had no experience of one-man rule. They do not understand, therefore, the danger is inherent... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]