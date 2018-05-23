Berbice fisherman accused of slashing co-worker’s throat remanded for murder

A fisherman of Whim Village was yesterday charged for the murder of his co-worker at the Whim Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Charlyne Artiga.

Reggie ‘Bai’ Ramsammy, of lot 100 Whim Village, Corentyne, Berbice stood before the Magistrate as the charge was read to him. It stated that on May 17, last, at Number 65 Village, Corentyne, Berbice he murdered Devanand Jailall.

The Prosecution, represented by Inspector Phillip Sherrif told the Magistrate that the file for the case was complete.

Ramsammy was not required to plead to the indictable charge and was unrepresented. He was remanded to prison and is set to return to court at the Number 51 Magistrate Court on June 22, 2018.

On Friday Ramsammy, who was captured shortly after the incident, confessed to murdering Jailall over a row about drugs being used on the fishing vessel that they were on. The vessel was docked at the Number 65 Village fishing port on Thursday when the incident took place.

Ramsammy told police that he and the victim were “high” when Jailall began to “smoke and he asked him to stop it and he refused and he picked up the knife and stabbed the victim several times”.

Jailall’s attacker, after committing the act, escaped. The police were immediately summoned to the scene and a hunt for the suspect was launched. He was later accosted.

An autopsy performed on Jailall’s corpse by Government Pathologist Dr. Vivekanand Bridjmohan revealed that he died from shock and haemorrhage due to multiple stab wounds.