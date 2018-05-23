BCB launches five Educational Posters with support from GNNL and Brian Ramphal

“I want to place on record that under my Presidency that all Berbice Junior Cricketers shall have to know the History of Cricket, the Rules that govern the Game, the Rich Legacy that they are representing and be a good Ambassador of the Ancient County.” Those were the words of President of the Berbice Cricket Board Hilbert Foster as he officially launched five Educational Posters as part of a comprehensive developmental programme for youths in Berbice.

The Posters were sponsored with the support of the Guyana National Newspapers Limited and overseas based Guyanese, Brian Ramphal.

The Posters would be shared out free of cost to youth cricketers and all cricket clubs in Berbice. Foster stated that his administration would spare no effort to make certain that every Berbician cricketer fulfills his/her potential not only on the cricket field but at the personal level as well. Among the programmes to be organised are training of Cricket Coaches, Countywide Coaching of 280 youths, Social Skills Seminar, Elite Training Programme and assisting less fortunate cricketers.

The Educational Posters were printed at great cost because it was discovered that the majority of Berbice players were not educated about the History and Rules of Cricket. They were also unaware of the rich legacy of Berbice Cricket and the Berbice Cricket Board President was alarmed that most cricketers and administrators do not know the nineteen Berbicians who played Test Cricket.

The five posters featured the Profile of Berbice nineteen Test Cricketers, Facts about Berbice Cricket, fielding positions, tips about batting, Umpiring Signals, Measuring of the Pitch among others. Posters on fast bowling, spinners and wicketkeeping would be printed later in the year.

Foster appealed to the young cricketers to educate themselves on the game and urged Club leaders across Berbice to use the Posters to hold educational sessions with their members. The Berbice Cricket Board he also announced would be organising a Social Skills Seminar to Educate Berbice Junior Players about Public Speaking, Table manner, Personal Hygiene, Personal Manners, Behaviour at Public Events and how to interact with the Media among other vital topics.

Foster, who is known for being out spoken, noted that he us very disappointed with the attitude of most cricket administrators in Guyana. These administrators, he stated only take up positions to boost their personal CV when applying for a job or a Foreign Visa. Leaders, he stated must be visionary, willing to lead from the front and pledged that under his leadership, Berbice would be the pride of West Indies Cricket. He expressed gratitude to the Management of Guyana National Newspapers Limited especially its Chairperson Geeta Chandan-Edmond and Mr. Brian Ramphal for their financial support. Guyana National Newspapers Limited sponsored three of the Posters, while Mr. Ramphal sponsored two.

The Berbice Cricket Board launched the Posters by making presentations to members of the Berbice 2018 Under-15, Under-19 and Female Teams, while several clubs at the event also collected theirs.