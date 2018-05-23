Guyanese-Canadian murdered in Thomas Street apartment

A manager for one of the largest mining companies in Guyana was found murdered in his 258 Thomas Street, North Cummingsburg, apartment Monday night.

The body of Neil Whyte, a 42-year-old male of 1608-141 Adelaide Street, West Toronto, Ontario, Canada, was found by the security guard attached to the apartment complex in which he stayed.

Whyte’s body was discovered naked and bound, with multiple stab wounds to the body and neck, around 23:45 hrs Monday, after a male friend he had taken up to his apartment was seen leaving in a hurry.

The security guard claimed that Whyte left his apartment around 22:30 hrs, and told him he was going to the corner (Middle street) to get a friend.

(Whyte) returned not long after with a male friend and they went up to his apartment, around 23:25 hours.

Not long after, Whyte’s male friend came up to the security and told him that he was leaving to come back. The guard opened the gate and let him out, but was suspicious of him, since he seemed anxious to leave and had a black bag that he did not come with.

Adding to the security guard’s suspicions was the fact that Whyte did not come to let his visitor out, since that was the protocol. Nevertheless, the security guard let the individual out and then ventured up to Whyte’s top floor apartment to find out what was the reason for him not coming to see his guest out.

What the security guard found was the last thing he expected, Whyte’s naked body lay across his bed in a pool of blood. There was some cloth on the ground just at the side of the bed. The guard said that he called out to Whyte, but got no response.

From the amount of blood that was visible, the security guard said that he assumed Whyte was dead. He said that he then went down stairs and called his security Manager who in turn called 911.

The police arrived a short time after and commenced their investigation, at which time a description of the suspect was given to them. Acting on information received, the police were able to apprehend the 25-year-old male suspect who was the guest of the victim.

He was apprehended yesterday morning at his Vryheid Village, West Canje, Berbice, home around 06:30 hrs.

At the scene of the crime, the Administrative Manager of Guyana Gold Fields, Mr. Peter Benny, was at the location. He issued a short statement on what the Company knew about the Supply Chain Manager (Neil Whyte) being found dead in his apartment.

Mr. Benny spoke to the fact that Whyte was one of the Company’s most valued workers. He was a very driven individual in his area of expertise. He was known for his charitable work.

Mr. Benny said that he had known Whyte personally for over 20 years. Mr. Benny was adamant about the fact that Whyte, an Albouystown resident who migrated to Canada years ago, was a quiet and loving person who will be dearly missed by the Company.

When questioned about what transpired, Mr. Benny said, “This is an active police investigation. We know what you all know, that he was found dead, in his Georgetown apartment and as a result of that the police were notified.

His family has been notified; we have made every effort to support the family, I am here and will be meeting with his family later.

The company will be doing its best to help at this period of time. Besides that, there is not much that I can say in relations to the case.”

Mr. Benny said, “What I can tell you is that our security is working along with the Guyana Police Force in this investigation and whatever comes out of it, whether there is need for improvement, we will look at it. But I don’t think that there were any breaches.”

Reports suggest that the suspect was known to Whyte for some time.