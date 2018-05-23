Annandale Secondary secure final berth following first innings honours

Annandale Secondary have booked their passage to the final of the RDC/Lloyd Britton/Devcon Constructions/ REO Region Four Inter Secondary Schools 40-over two innings competition following first innings points over Hope Secondary yesterday.

Annandale Secondary batted first and managed 103 all out in 29.2 overs at Lusignan. Chanderpaul Ramraj made 28, while Romel Datterdeen made 20; the pair added 60 for the third wicket, while Vinod Sundar made 14. Amir Mohammed claimed 3-2, Troy Simpson 2-12 and Danzil Wilson 2-20.

Hope Secondary responded with 57 all out in 18.1 overs. Rahuldev Vivakanand made 11 as Daniel Prashad had 3-10, Ramraj 3-17 and Datterdeen 2-8.

Enjoying a lead of 46, Annandale Secondary were 37-9, batting a second time. Roopnarine John got 10 as Joshua Blackman grabbed 4-11 and Amir Mohamed 3-6.

At Everest, Friendship Secondary advanced to play diamond secondary for a spot in the semi final after taking first innings points from Soesdyke Secondary.

Soesdyke Secondary batted first after winning the toss and were skittled for 39 in 7.1 overs. Rondel Kattow snared 3-3, Damion Smith 3-8 and Prince Forde 3-22.

Friendship Secondary replied with 97-6 declared in 16.2 overs. Adrian Lim struck 44 and Munesh Ramdehol 13. Kenroy December captured 3-13 and John Blair 2-11. Batting a second time Soesdyke Secondary reached 60-7 with Leron Crawford scoring 25; Kattow had 3-3.