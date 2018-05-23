Annandale Secondary secure final berth following first innings honours

Latest update May 23rd, 2018 12:56 AM
Annandale Secondary have booked their passage to the final of the RDC/Lloyd Britton/Devcon Constructions/ REO Region Four Inter Secondary Schools 40-over two innings competition following first innings points over Hope Secondary yesterday.
Annandale Secondary batted first and managed 103 all out in 29.2 overs at Lusignan. Chanderpaul Ramraj made 28, while Romel Datterdeen made 20; the pair added 60 for the third wicket, while Vinod Sundar made 14. Amir Mohammed claimed 3-2, Troy Simpson 2-12 and Danzil Wilson 2-20.
Hope Secondary responded with 57 all out in 18.1 overs. Rahuldev Vivakanand made 11 as Daniel Prashad had 3-10, Ramraj 3-17 and Datterdeen 2-8.
Enjoying a lead of 46, Annandale Secondary were 37-9, batting a second time. Roopnarine John got 10 as Joshua Blackman grabbed 4-11 and Amir Mohamed 3-6.
At Everest, Friendship Secondary advanced to play diamond secondary for a spot in the semi final after taking first innings points from Soesdyke Secondary.
Soesdyke Secondary batted first after winning the toss and were skittled for 39 in 7.1 overs. Rondel Kattow snared 3-3, Damion Smith 3-8 and Prince Forde 3-22.
Friendship Secondary replied with 97-6 declared in 16.2 overs. Adrian Lim struck 44 and Munesh Ramdehol 13. Kenroy December captured 3-13 and John Blair 2-11. Batting a second time Soesdyke Secondary reached 60-7 with Leron Crawford scoring 25; Kattow had 3-3.
May 23, 2018By Franklin Wilson in Barbados in association with Industrial Safety Supplies Inc. and Fitness Express Ransford Goodluck has further increased the lead on his rivals following another intense day of...
May 23, 2018
May 23, 2018
May 23, 2018
May 23, 2018
May 23, 2018
The history and nature of political parties in Guyana is that the leader is the natural maximalist actor. I know of no party... more
The majority of Guyana have had no experience of one-man rule. They do not understand, therefore, the danger is inherent... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The use of force is still very much a part of the foreign policy and diplomatic considerations of... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]