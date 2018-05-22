Latest update May 22nd, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

WIFBSC President Major Nelson shoots off 2018 Championship’s in Barbados – Nations urged to maintain tradition of friendly rivalry

May 22, 2018 Sports 0

WIFBSC President Major John Nelson fires the first shot in the presence of competitors at the 300 Yards Range, yesterday.

The competing nations at the WIFBSC 2018 championships in Barbados.

By Franklin Wilson in Barbados in association with
Industrial Safety Supplies Inc. and Fitness Express

President of the West Indies Fullbore Shooting Council (WIFBSC) Major John Nelson yesterday fired off the 2018 edition of the marquee event in the Caribbean at the Paragon Ranges, Christ Church Barbados.
Six nations including special invitee Canada are vying for bragging rights as the best shooter in the first segment of the competition, the Individual Championship which has 62 competitors including 8 females.
Nelson expressed gratitude to President of the Barbados Rifle Association (BRA) Michael Hinckson and Coordinator Bill King for the tremendous work they have put in towards making the event reality.
“Allow me to, on your behalf again to extend to the families of those shooters who have been with us and have passed away in the past year since we were last in Guyana condolences. I would like also to just send a greeting to one of our dearest friends who is experiencing a mild injury, Mahendra Persaud from Guyana, one of our best shots. We wish him well and I say that because this morning he sent greetings to all of you.”
Special gratitude was also extended to the Canadian shooters: “Once again we want to thank you for continuing to represent your country in the West Indies and we hope you’ll continue to spread the word and each year the team will grow and grow until we have a full size team here competing against us.”
BRA President Hinckson in remarks said that he was appreciative of the hard work put into making the championships a reality by his dedicated members. He noted that at one point it did not look possible but his members stepped up to the plate and made it happen.
He expressed thanks to the corporate entities which contributed; A1 Supermarket, Crane & Equipment, Ellco Rentals and Carter’s & Company.

More in this category

Sports

WIFBSC President Major Nelson shoots off 2018 Championship’s in Barbados – Nations urged to maintain tradition of friendly rivalry

WIFBSC President Major Nelson shoots off 2018 Championship’s in...

May 22, 2018

By Franklin Wilson in Barbados in association with Industrial Safety Supplies Inc. and Fitness Express President of the West Indies Fullbore Shooting Council (WIFBSC) Major John Nelson yesterday...
Read More
WIFBSC 2018 Barbados – Individuals Day 1… Guyanese take hold on first day, Goodluck leads by one point

WIFBSC 2018 Barbados – Individuals Day 1…...

May 22, 2018

CONCACAF C’bean Women’s Qualifiers … ‘Bermuda strongest team in Group E’ says Guyana Head Coach – Lady Jags could face tough Qualifiers

CONCACAF C’bean Women’s Qualifiers …...

May 22, 2018

BCB honours Under-19 Male and Senior Females as Champions – Anderson and Giddings honoured as MVP

BCB honours Under-19 Male and Senior Females as...

May 22, 2018

Bishoo, Munroe cop major awards as BCB holds impressive Brian Ramphal Awards

Bishoo, Munroe cop major awards as BCB holds...

May 22, 2018

GCB/DMLAS/NSC/NSSCL…. Diamond dominate shorten match to secure East Bank Demerara District title

GCB/DMLAS/NSC/NSSCL…. Diamond dominate...

May 22, 2018

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]