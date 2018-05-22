WIFBSC President Major Nelson shoots off 2018 Championship’s in Barbados – Nations urged to maintain tradition of friendly rivalry

By Franklin Wilson in Barbados in association with

Industrial Safety Supplies Inc. and Fitness Express

President of the West Indies Fullbore Shooting Council (WIFBSC) Major John Nelson yesterday fired off the 2018 edition of the marquee event in the Caribbean at the Paragon Ranges, Christ Church Barbados.

Six nations including special invitee Canada are vying for bragging rights as the best shooter in the first segment of the competition, the Individual Championship which has 62 competitors including 8 females.

Nelson expressed gratitude to President of the Barbados Rifle Association (BRA) Michael Hinckson and Coordinator Bill King for the tremendous work they have put in towards making the event reality.

“Allow me to, on your behalf again to extend to the families of those shooters who have been with us and have passed away in the past year since we were last in Guyana condolences. I would like also to just send a greeting to one of our dearest friends who is experiencing a mild injury, Mahendra Persaud from Guyana, one of our best shots. We wish him well and I say that because this morning he sent greetings to all of you.”

Special gratitude was also extended to the Canadian shooters: “Once again we want to thank you for continuing to represent your country in the West Indies and we hope you’ll continue to spread the word and each year the team will grow and grow until we have a full size team here competing against us.”

BRA President Hinckson in remarks said that he was appreciative of the hard work put into making the championships a reality by his dedicated members. He noted that at one point it did not look possible but his members stepped up to the plate and made it happen.

He expressed thanks to the corporate entities which contributed; A1 Supermarket, Crane & Equipment, Ellco Rentals and Carter’s & Company.