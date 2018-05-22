WIFBSC 2018 Barbados – Individuals Day 1… Guyanese take hold on first day, Goodluck leads by one point

By Franklin Wilson in Barbados in association with

Industrial Safety Supplies Inc. and Fitness Express

The Guyanese trio of Ransford Goodluck, Lennox Braithwaite and Sherwin Felicien are in the lead in that order following the first day of rivalry here at the Paragon Ranges in Christ Church Barbados, where the West Indies Fullbore Shooting Championships – Individual, are underway.

Goodluck, after trailing Braithwaite by a single point following the first two ranges, had a better shoot at the 900 yards range which allowed him to take a slim lead going into today’s penultimate day of action; 131.11 to 130.10. Felicien is on 130.8 and within striking distance also.

The shoot got off to a flying start for the top fullbore shooting nation in the West Indies with Braithwaite, Goodluck and Roberto Tiwari, making his international debut, all achieving possibles.

The other shooter to notch a possible at the 300 yards range was Canadian Geoff Woodman (35.4). But it was Goodluck who took the pie with his shoot of 35.5. Braithwaite, who along with Goodluck represented Guyana at the just concluded Commonwealth Games in Australia, continued his fine form when he shot another possible at the 500 yard range, 50.5, Felician also emulated Braithwaite by shooting a similar score.

In the O-Class competition, Peter Persaud is ahead of the USA based Guyanese duo of Sigmond Douglas and John Fraser.

While the 300 and 500 yards ranges were fine in terms of the wind and holding good shots, the 900 yards was where subtle changes in the wind took place and this presented some challenges for the shooters.

Today, action will be at the 500, 600 and 1000 yards ranges. The competition is expected to continue on the close path going into tomorrow’s final day here.

Following are the scores for the Guyanese shooters:

Class Name 300 500 900 Day 1 Agg

X Ransford Goodluck 35/5 49.5 47.1 131.11

X Lennox Braithwaite 35/3 50/5 45.2 130.10

X Sherwin Felicien 34.3 50.5 46.0 130.8

X Leo Romalho 33.2 49.4 47.2 129.8

X Dylan Fields 32.2 49.3 44.1 125.6

X Roberto Tiwari 35.4 46.4 29.0 110.12

O Peter Persaud 31.1 48.4 48.1 127.6

O Sigmond Douglas 31.2 48.2 47.2 126.6

O John Fraser 31.2 48.4 46.4 125.10

O Ryan Sampson 32.1 49.3 39.1 120.5

O Dane Blair 33.2 47.2 38.1 118.5

O Paul Slowe 32.3 45.1 40.0 117.4

O Terrance Stuart 30.2 39.0 30.1 99.3