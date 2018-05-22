Why not use the local health care facilities

Dear Editor,

Please indulge me. About a month ago on an APNU-AFC Facebook feed our Prime Minister Mr. Moses Nagamootoo said that Guyana has a first class health care system. I beg to differ and was given lots of stick by the APNU-AFC supporters. My argument was if Guyana has such a first class health care system, why the honourable Prime Minister went to America for heart surgery?

Anyway, today I read on Demerara Waves, that our President Mr. David Granger is going to Trinidad for a medical checkup. Sorry, I am a bit confused here. If Guyana’s health care system is so first class why are our leaders not utilising it and rather seek the healthcare elsewhere?

In my opinion and from painful experiences the GPHC is a national death chamber. The private hospitals are not much different.

Clearly the first class local health care service is only for the Guyanese plebs. Quite a shame.

Dr. Mark Devonish MBBS MSc MRCP(UK)

Consultant Acute Medicine

Nottingham University Hospit