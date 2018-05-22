Why not use the local health care facilities

Latest update May 22nd, 2018 12:40 AM
May 22, 2018 Peeping Tom 0
Dear Editor,
Please indulge me. About a month ago on an APNU-AFC Facebook feed our Prime Minister Mr. Moses Nagamootoo said that Guyana has a first class health care system. I beg to differ and was given lots of stick by the APNU-AFC supporters. My argument was if Guyana has such a first class health care system, why the honourable Prime Minister went to America for heart surgery?
Anyway, today I read on Demerara Waves, that our President Mr. David Granger is going to Trinidad for a medical checkup. Sorry, I am a bit confused here. If Guyana’s health care system is so first class why are our leaders not utilising it and rather seek the healthcare elsewhere?
In my opinion and from painful experiences the GPHC is a national death chamber. The private hospitals are not much different.
Clearly the first class local health care service is only for the Guyanese plebs. Quite a shame.
Dr. Mark Devonish MBBS MSc MRCP(UK)
Consultant Acute Medicine
Nottingham University Hospit
May 22, 2018By Franklin Wilson in Barbados in association with Industrial Safety Supplies Inc. and Fitness Express The Guyanese trio of Ransford Goodluck, Lennox Braithwaite and Sherwin Felicien are in the lead...
May 22, 2018
May 22, 2018
May 22, 2018
May 22, 2018
May 22, 2018
In my career as an analyst, I have done three columns on the uncivilized descent of a country in the 21st century in relation... more
The government’s job is to encourage foreign investment. But in so doing, it cannot so bend over too far backwards to... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The use of force is still very much a part of the foreign policy and diplomatic considerations of... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]