Latest update May 22nd, 2018 12:40 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Why not use the local health care facilities

May 22, 2018 Peeping Tom 0

Dear Editor,
Please indulge me. About a month ago on an APNU-AFC Facebook feed our Prime Minister Mr. Moses Nagamootoo said that Guyana has a first class health care system. I beg to differ and was given lots of stick by the APNU-AFC supporters. My argument was if Guyana has such a first class health care system, why the honourable Prime Minister went to America for heart surgery?
Anyway, today I read on Demerara Waves, that our President Mr. David Granger is going to Trinidad for a medical checkup. Sorry, I am a bit confused here. If Guyana’s health care system is so first class why are our leaders not utilising it and rather seek the healthcare elsewhere?
In my opinion and from painful experiences the GPHC is a national death chamber. The private hospitals are not much different.
Clearly the first class local health care service is only for the Guyanese plebs. Quite a shame.
Dr. Mark Devonish MBBS MSc MRCP(UK)
Consultant Acute Medicine
Nottingham University Hospit

More in this category

Sports

WIFBSC 2018 Barbados – Individuals Day 1… Guyanese take hold on first day, Goodluck leads by one point

WIFBSC 2018 Barbados – Individuals Day 1… Guyanese take hold...

May 22, 2018

By Franklin Wilson in Barbados in association with Industrial Safety Supplies Inc. and Fitness Express The Guyanese trio of Ransford Goodluck, Lennox Braithwaite and Sherwin Felicien are in the lead...
Read More
CONCACAF C’bean Women’s Qualifiers … ‘Bermuda strongest team in Group E’ says Guyana Head Coach – Lady Jags could face tough Qualifiers

CONCACAF C’bean Women’s Qualifiers …...

May 22, 2018

BCB honours Under-19 Male and Senior Females as Champions – Anderson and Giddings honoured as MVP

BCB honours Under-19 Male and Senior Females as...

May 22, 2018

Bishoo, Munroe cop major awards as BCB holds impressive Brian Ramphal Awards

Bishoo, Munroe cop major awards as BCB holds...

May 22, 2018

GCB/DMLAS/NSC/NSSCL…. Diamond dominate shorten match to secure East Bank Demerara District title

GCB/DMLAS/NSC/NSSCL…. Diamond dominate...

May 22, 2018

Guyana NRA’s inaugural Independence IPSC Shoot 2018… Hopkinson, Richards and McKinnon emerge winners at inaugural event

Guyana NRA’s inaugural Independence IPSC Shoot...

May 22, 2018

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]