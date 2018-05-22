Latest update May 22nd, 2018 12:59 AM

Teen receives $2M compensation from cop who shot him in mouth – DPP withdraws wounding charges

INTERDICTED: Police Cadet Officer Franz Paul

Alex Griffith, who was just 15-year-old when he was shot in the mouth by Police Cadet Officer Franz Paul, was compensated with $2M yesterday, nearly four years after the incident occurred.
Paul, who was interdicted by the Guyana Police Force, pending the outcome of the wounding charges brought against him, offered to pay off Griffith resulting in the charges being withdrawn by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Shalimar Ali-Hack.
This was disclosed yesterday when the matter was called in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts
As a result, Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore, before whom the trial was being heard since 2014, had no other alternative but to quash a trial into the offences committed by the law enforcement officer.
The trial had been in its final stages of completion when the parties agreed to settlement.
In fact, Police Prosecutor Sergeant Dominic Bess had closed the case for the state and Paul told the court his side of the story, by among other things, calling his parents, sister and a pathologist to testify on his behalf.
Paul who had been out on High Court bail was represented by Attorney-at-Law Roger Yearwood.

 

