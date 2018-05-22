Suriname investigators in Guyana to probe deadly pirate attacks

Suriname detectives, who are probing the deadly pirate attacks last month which left 15 Guyanese missing, with four confirmed dead, are in Guyana.

Yesterday, a visiting team of four (4) Police officers from the Korps Politie Suriname (KPS) engaged the Commissioner of Police (ag), David Ramnarine, DSM; Assistant Commissioner of Administration, Clifton Hicken; Assistant Commissioner of Law Enforcement, Paul Williams; Assistant Commissioner and Commander `B` Division, Lyndon Alves, and other selected senior officers of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) at the Commissioner`s Conference Room, Police Headquarters Eve Leary.

This engagement was in connection with ongoing investigations by both forces surrounding the piracy attacks that occurred on 27th April, 2018 and 3rd May, 2018 involving Guyanese fishermen and boats in Suriname, the police explained.

The visiting team arrived on Sunday and is expected to depart today.

“During the visit the team will be engaging with senior investigators from the Criminal Investigation Department and intelligence officers. The visiting team from the KPS comprises Acting Head Department Major Crimes, Senior Superintendent Roberto Prade; Chief Investigation Department, Superintendent Erwin Dort; Acting Chief International Affairs, Deputy Superintendent Bryan Isaacs and Detective Sergeant Jayant Somai.”

Police in both countries confirmed that heavily armed pirates attacked four boats, operating between Suriname and French Guiana, on April 27th. The pirates stole the catches, and chopped the fishermen. One man was tied with a battery and dumped overboard.

Five men survived, including a captain.

All of the 20 fishermen, except one, were said to be Guyanese.

Four bodies were recovered.

Suriname had halted the fishing operations amidst safety fears last month, but later announced increased patrols. The fishing operations, which is controlled by mainly Guyanese, was reopened.

The attacks reportedly stemmed from a running feud involving factions within the fishing community.