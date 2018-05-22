Latest update May 22nd, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

SOCU arrests former Finance Minister Saisnarine Kowlessar

May 22, 2018 News 0

Former Minister of Finance, Saisnarine Kowlessar

The Special Organized Crime Unit (SOCU) yesterday arrested and questioned former Minister of Finance Saisnarine Kowlessar who served under of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) Government.
The former Minister was accompanied by one of his lawyers, Mark Conway.
After being questioned, Kowlessar was released on $200,000 station bail and requested to return next Monday.
Kowlessar served as Minister of Finance from 1999 – 2006.
Last evening, one of Kowlessar’s lawyers, Anil Nandlall, said that some of the transactions about which his client was questioned took place over 20 years ago.
Nandlall thinks that the former government official should not have been arrested based on a principle of law which prevents investigations of certain transactions that took place many years ago.
Nandlall said, “It is clear beyond any doubt that these investigations are driven by a political and vindictive motive. Ultimately, they are designed to get to the period when Opposition Leader, Mr. Bharrat Jagdeo, was the Minister of Finance. Constitutional immunities prevent them from charging him for acts done while he was President. Recognising this, they intend to go back two decades to persecute him for transactions done while he was Minister of Finance.”
(Abena Rockcliffe-Campbell)

More in this category

Sports

WIFBSC President Major Nelson shoots off 2018 Championship’s in Barbados – Nations urged to maintain tradition of friendly rivalry

WIFBSC President Major Nelson shoots off 2018 Championship’s in...

May 22, 2018

By Franklin Wilson in Barbados in association with Industrial Safety Supplies Inc. and Fitness Express President of the West Indies Fullbore Shooting Council (WIFBSC) Major John Nelson yesterday...
Read More
WIFBSC 2018 Barbados – Individuals Day 1… Guyanese take hold on first day, Goodluck leads by one point

WIFBSC 2018 Barbados – Individuals Day 1…...

May 22, 2018

CONCACAF C’bean Women’s Qualifiers … ‘Bermuda strongest team in Group E’ says Guyana Head Coach – Lady Jags could face tough Qualifiers

CONCACAF C’bean Women’s Qualifiers …...

May 22, 2018

BCB honours Under-19 Male and Senior Females as Champions – Anderson and Giddings honoured as MVP

BCB honours Under-19 Male and Senior Females as...

May 22, 2018

Bishoo, Munroe cop major awards as BCB holds impressive Brian Ramphal Awards

Bishoo, Munroe cop major awards as BCB holds...

May 22, 2018

GCB/DMLAS/NSC/NSSCL…. Diamond dominate shorten match to secure East Bank Demerara District title

GCB/DMLAS/NSC/NSSCL…. Diamond dominate...

May 22, 2018

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]