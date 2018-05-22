Prince Harry, his wife now the face of diversity

Latest update May 22nd, 2018 12:41 AM

The marriage of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle represented a major departure from tradition which has characterized the British Monarchy over the centuries.
This marriage will certainly have a positive and defining impact culturally and sociologically not only in Britain but throughout the world, in particular those countries that make up the British Commonwealth.
The Commonwealth is known for its diversity and multiculturalism. The marriage of a member of the royalty to a commoner is significant in its own right but more so to someone of mixed ethnicity.
Prince Harry and his wife have now become the face of that diversity and multiculturalism which is so needed in our society. Intolerance, ethnocentrism, bigotry and xenophobia have unfortunately taken strong roots in several countries of the world including Britain and the United States.
The fact that the British Monarchy, one the oldest and more conservative institutions in the world, has now embraced inter-racial marriage within its immediate family structure is indeed refreshing and hopefully assist in improving race relations in Britain and other nations of the world.
Hydar Ally

