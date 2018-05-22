Local journalists’ knowledge of online writing skills enhanced at two-day workshop

The Pan American Health Organisation/World Health Organisation (PAHO/WHO) in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Health and the Guyana Press Association, over the weekend hosted a workshop, at the Marriott Hotel, and to better equip local media professionals with the techniques for writing for online journalism and provide an enhanced understanding of Digital Media,

Over 40 Journalists from various media houses attended the workshop, which was aimed at sharing methods in delivering a better story to online readers and viewers.

The workshop, which was facilitated by Lily Ciric Hoffmann, an award-winning digital media producer, multimedia lecturer, entrepreneur and co-founder of Knewaira (“new era”), was very impacting and enlightening to local journalists, given her wealth of knowledge in the field of multimedia.

Mrs. Hoffmann, who holds a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism from the Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University, gave local journalists a firsthand understanding of how to effectively use multimedia tools to their advantage, with the intention of not only being more efficient but also creative in their specific fields.

The workshop, which covered writing stories for web, multimedia storytelling, creating short form social media content, amongst other online-related delivery methods, was well received, with many of the participants expressing their constant need to find better delivery methods for viewers who have growing expectations.

The workshop also encouraged the participants to use the new methods learnt to create content for PAHO/WHO’s yearly competition for Media awards for Health Journalism. There were some 96 entries last year, with 94 being eligible, included a new category – photo journalism, after a recommendation was made by the judges in 2016. The majority of the submissions were in the print category – 34% followed by online stories – 26%, TV – 19%, radio – 12%, and photojournalism – 9%, these were the stats as declared by PAHO/WHO website.

Many local journalists have expressed their intention to take up the PAHO/WHO offer, since they feel very confident that they have a good chance of winning this year’s competition, particularly with the newfound knowledge they would have acquired at the workshop.