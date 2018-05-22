How will there be closure?

Latest update May 22nd, 2018 12:41 AM
Dear editor,
I cannot (and will not) pronounce on the guilt or innocence of the members of the joint services who it is alleged would have murdered the miners at Lindo Creek. That is the job of the chairman of the Commission of Inquiry, though I must profess my ignorance as to the terms of reference of this inquiry.
However, based on the many public utterances, (not on the evidence presented nor on the testimonies given), of the honorable chairman of this commission, I must say that I would be very, very surprised when in his final summation or compilation of his findings, that the members of the joint services who went to Lindo Creek are not found to be culpable in the murder of those miners or are found to be guilty of those miners in the first degree.
If and when that happens, what next? Will these men be charged and placed before the courts? If not, how then is closure defined in this instance?
Respectfully yours,
Reginald Sookram.
May 22, 2018By Franklin Wilson in Barbados in association with Industrial Safety Supplies Inc. and Fitness Express President of the West Indies Fullbore Shooting Council (WIFBSC) Major John Nelson yesterday...
May 22, 2018
May 22, 2018
May 22, 2018
May 22, 2018
May 22, 2018
In my career as an analyst, I have done three columns on the uncivilized descent of a country in the 21st century in relation... more
The government’s job is to encourage foreign investment. But in so doing, it cannot so bend over too far backwards to... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The use of force is still very much a part of the foreign policy and diplomatic considerations of... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]