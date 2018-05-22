How will there be closure?

Dear editor,

I cannot (and will not) pronounce on the guilt or innocence of the members of the joint services who it is alleged would have murdered the miners at Lindo Creek. That is the job of the chairman of the Commission of Inquiry, though I must profess my ignorance as to the terms of reference of this inquiry.

However, based on the many public utterances, (not on the evidence presented nor on the testimonies given), of the honorable chairman of this commission, I must say that I would be very, very surprised when in his final summation or compilation of his findings, that the members of the joint services who went to Lindo Creek are not found to be culpable in the murder of those miners or are found to be guilty of those miners in the first degree.

If and when that happens, what next? Will these men be charged and placed before the courts? If not, how then is closure defined in this instance?

Respectfully yours,

Reginald Sookram.