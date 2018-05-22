Latest update May 22nd, 2018 12:59 AM

Harmon to contest for PNC Chairmanship

May 22, 2018

Basil Williams

Executive Member of the People’s National Congress (PNC), Mr. Joseph Harmon has announced his candidature for the position of Chair of the party, for which elections will be held at Congress in August 2018.
“Every member of the Party can aspire to the highest office in our party and like many others, I am a member of the Party of long standing, and therefore have indicated that it is my desire and my interest in putting myself up as a candidate for the Chairmanship of the Party,” Harmon announced.
The current Chairman of the party is Basil Williams who was elected unopposed at the party’s Congress in 2016.
According to Harmon, the party is an extremely democratic one which means that biannually they hold a Congress at which all positions of leadership are for voting and that is from Leader right up to the Central Executives of the Party.
“That is the democracy, which we practice,” Harmon stated.
The party held its second General Council Meeting for the year on Saturday at its headquarters, Congress Place, Sophia. The General Council was chaired by Williams.
According to the party, Williams said that members must be prepared to put up with the resistance and seek information that will equip them to rebut the lies and fabrications of the opposition.
The Chairman said that the task of members is to stand up and defend the Party, the Government and the Coalition.

Minister of State, Joseph Harmon

The Party is in full preparation mode for the upcoming Local Government Elections as it prepares to share the ballot with coalition partners in the Alliance For Change and A Partnership for National Unity.

 

